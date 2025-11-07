Internet Pioneer Vint Cerf and Nokia Bell Labs’ Peter Vetter to Headline IEEE Future Networks World Forum 2025 in Bengaluru, India

IEEE's flagship global event returns to India, focusing on 6G innovation, sustainability, and intelligent connectivity.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 6: The IEEE Future Networks World Forum (FNWF 2025) today announced its headline speakers and agenda for the world's premier event shaping the next generation of communication networks. Under the theme “Beyond Connectivity: 6G for a Sustainable and Intelligent Future,” FNWF 2025 will be held 10–12 November 2025 at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center.

FNWF 2025 will feature 70+ expert speakers across keynotes, invited talks, and panels. The conference will convene leading researchers, engineers, policymakers, standards leaders, and industry executives to shape the 6G roadmap and demonstrate how future networks will accelerate automation, sustainability, and digital inclusion.

Keynote and Featured Speakers include:

Dr. Vint Cerf — Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist, Google

— Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist, Google Dr. Abhay Karandikar — Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India

— Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India Dr. Peter Vetter — President, Bell Labs Core Research, Nokia

— President, Bell Labs Core Research, Nokia Dr. Riccardo Trivisonno — Head of Network Architecture, Huawei Technologies

— Head of Network Architecture, Huawei Technologies Mr. Saurabh Mittal — Chief Product Officer, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

— Chief Product Officer, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Dr. Tsunehiko Chiba — Chief Technology Officer, VIAVI Solutions

— Chief Technology Officer, VIAVI Solutions Dr. Maneesha Vinodini Ramesh — Pro Vice‑Chancellor, Amrita University

— Pro Vice‑Chancellor, Amrita University Dr. Sukant K. Mohapatra — Founder and President, NIST University

— Founder and President, NIST University Dr. Chih‑Lin I — Chief Scientist of Wireless Technologies, China Mobile

— Chief Scientist of Wireless Technologies, China Mobile Prof. Anand Srivastava — Vice‑Chancellor, Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Delhi

— Vice‑Chancellor, Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Delhi Dr. Dhananjay Gore — Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm India

— Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm India Mr. Tanzeb Anwar — Director, R&D, NI (National Instruments) India

— Director, R&D, NI (National Instruments) India Mr. Mombasawala Mohmedsaeed — General Manager, Keysight Technologies India

A Global Platform for 6G Collaboration

FNWF 2025 will feature an extensive technical and industry program, which includes:

Keynotes, Symposia, and Panels on AI/ML-driven communications, non-terrestrial networks (NTN), Beyond 5G, 6G Research, Quantum Networking, and energy-efficient systems.

on AI/ML-driven communications, non-terrestrial networks (NTN), Beyond 5G, 6G Research, Quantum Networking, and energy-efficient systems. Workshops and Tutorials led by global experts on 6G green technologies, satellite integration, open‑source prototyping, and quantum signal processing.

led by global experts on 6G green technologies, satellite integration, open‑source prototyping, and quantum signal processing. Industry Forums and Topical Tracks covering private 5G, cybersecurity, standards development, and sustainable innovation.

covering private 5G, cybersecurity, standards development, and sustainable innovation. Student Leadership and IEEE Women in Engineering (WIE ) sessions aim to foster the next generation of innovators.

and ) sessions aim to foster the next generation of innovators. Unique programs for students and scholars, including PhD EDITS and GraTE-7 for young researchers.

“The 8th IEEE Future Networks World Forum in Bengaluru not only accelerates the deployment of 5G but also paves the way for 6G research and development. This forum provides a platform for industry, academia, government, and startups to engage and collaborate in creating a new ecosystem to advance technology for humanity,” said Ashutosh Dutta, Founding Co-Chair, IEEE Future Networks World Forum, affiliated with Johns Hopkins University.

“India is the second largest deployer of 5G over IPv6 in the world and now has a vibrant 6G research ecosystem. Join us to gain firsthand, in-depth knowledge and real-world experience from Indian innovators,” said Dr. Latif Ladid, Chair, 5G World Alliance, and President, IPv6 Forum.

Bridging the Digital Divide

Co-located with FNWF 2025, the IEEE Connecting the Unconnected Asia‑Pacific Regional Summit (CTUS‑APAC) will convene on 12 November, focusing on inclusive strategies to extend the benefits of 6G to underserved communities and developing regions.

Following the event, as part of the tangible outcome of the CTU Challenge and Summit, IEEE Future Networks will host a ‘Connect a Community' day on 13 November 2025 at Hulimangala Gram Panchayat, located 30 km from Bangalore, India. The ‘Connect a Community' is a day-long program that presents demos of ten innovative solutions to villages in India, helping rural communities bridge the digital divide. The program is also an effort to recognize how IEEE Challenges/Award winners have shown significant growth from their ideation stage to a sustained business solution. The Future Networks Empowerment through Mentorship (FNEM) Connect meeting will follow the IEEE's ‘Connect a Community' program. Locals living near Hulimangala Gram Panchayat, as well as other relevant stakeholders, including technologists, government officials, academics, and students, will attend the day-long program.

Fast Facts

Event : IEEE Future Networks World Forum (FNWF 2025)

: IEEE Future Networks World Forum (FNWF 2025) Dates : 10–12 November 2025

: 10–12 November 2025 Venue : Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, India

: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, India Theme : “Beyond Connectivity: 6G for a Sustainable and Intelligent Future”

: “Beyond Connectivity: 6G for a Sustainable and Intelligent Future” Website :https://fnwf2025.ieee.org

:https://fnwf2025.ieee.org Registration Link: https://fnwf2025.ieee.org/registration

Media Contact

Craig Polk

Senior Program Manager and Communications Chair, IEEE Future Networks World Forum 2025

Email:c.polk@comsoc.org

Phone: +1 (212) 705‑8926

About IEEE

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. With more than 500,000 members in over 190 countries, IEEE sets global standards and fosters innovation in communications, computing, energy, and emerging technologies.

Website:https://www.ieee.org

About IEEE India Council

The IEEE India Council coordinates activities across India, serving as the umbrella body for sections and student branches nationwide. As of December 2024, the Council reported 92,594 members, representing 6.8% year-over-year growth. Its geographic reach extends across 63 sections throughout India, with a significant student membership actively driving innovation, collaboration, and community engagement. The Council operates under IEEE Region 10 (Asia‑Pacific) and plays a pivotal role in empowering engineers and strengthening India's leadership in global digital transformation.

Website:https://ieeeindiacouncil.org

About CIMGLOBAL

CIMGLOBAL is the Professional Conference Organizer (PCO) for FNWF 2025. With nearly 30 years of experience managing international conferences and association events, CIMGLOBAL delivers strategic, seamless, and sustainable meeting experiences across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Website:https://www.cimglobal.net

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.