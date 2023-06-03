Internet stunned as Bengaluru landlord invests Rs 8 lakhs in Tenant’s startup

Bengaluru is regarded the Silicon Valley of India due to its rapid growth and contribution to building India's IT sector. In a heartwarming incident, a tenant in India’s Silicon City shared an astonishing story of how his landlord invested $10,000 (roughly Rs 8.2 lakh) in his start-up.

Pawan Gupta, the Co-founder and CEO of Betterhalf, an innovative AI-powered marriage app for singles, unveiled this astonishing incident by sharing a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with his landlord. The landlord expressed unwavering faith in Pawan's venture, conveying his investment by stating, I'm investing in you, honestly, along with heartfelt wishes for his success, hoping he reaches great heights.

“In a tough business landscape, I found an unexpected investor in my landlord. He recently invested $10K in my startup @betterhalfai. Truly amazed by the entrepreneurial spirit everyone in Bangalore shows. Silicon Valley of India for a reason. #peakbengalurumoment." read the caption of the now-viral post.

The post has created sensation on the internet. Users have been surprised with the generosity and the spirit of the landlord who went the extra mile to express his faith in the tenant’s start-up. One account wrote, “Is that actually in $? That’s great funding. Best wishes!”