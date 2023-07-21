Introducing ENCALM PRIVÉ, India’s finest and most exquisite lounge at Delhi International Airport Terminal 3

New Delhi (India), July 20: Encalm Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. which is widely acknowledged for providing delightful airport experiences has introduced the ENCALM PRIVÉ lounge for premium business travellers. Encalm is changing the face of lounges in India with the launch of Privé at Delhi International Airport’s Terminal 3. This flagship offering by Encalm marks a significant leap forward for airport lounges. The introduction of Privé has led to a whole new category focused upon travellers looking for luxury and superior airport hospitality in general.

Spanning over an impressive 30,000 sq. ft. and accommodating 550+ seats, Encalm Privé redefines grandeur and elevates airport lounges to new heights. Meticulously crafted to ensure the epitome of airport hospitality, every aspect of the lounge caters to the needs of discerning travellers looking for finest quality service. With the introduction of the business centre, alongside a dedicated library and a kids play area — the Encalm Privé is inclusive to travellers of all ages, and that too without compromising on the exclusivity and the luxury that it adds to one’s travelling endeavours.

Travellers can immerse themselves in a world of unmatched luxury with Privé’s extraordinary amenities. Whether it be about unwinding in the serene wellness zone, savor delectable creations at live cooking stations, or relishing curated beverages at the dedicated bar — the Encalm Privé is about serving the best of hospitality with Encalm’s finesse and assurance of quality. With superior amenities imbibed at the core, and upcoming facilities like spa and fitness centre, sleeping pods and rooms, gaming zone and showers, scheduled to be launched soon – Encalm Privé promises an exceptional experience for travellers.

“The Privé isn’t your mainstream airport lounge”, said Vikas Sharma, CEO of Encalm Hospitality while talking about the Privé positioning. “We’ve always strived towards providing delightful experiences that become memories for our customers and Privé is another step towards that direction. It is our flagship lounge and travellers who rely on our quality and amenities are in for a treat, as we look forward to set the bars for premium hospitality and luxury airport experiences, a notch higher. The Privé is the beginning — and a grand one that’ll change the way India perceives lounges.”, he further added.

Embark on an extraordinary journey of luxury and sophistication with Encalm Privé, where exceptional experiences await travellers who settle for nothing but the ultimate airport hospitality experience.

About Encalm Hospitality

Built on the grounds of providing delightful airport experiences, the name ‘Encalm Hospitality Private Limited’ has become synonymous to exceptional hospitality and top-of-the-line services right from ‘Atithya’ to the Encalm Lounges and Spa. With presence in all three terminals of the Delhi Airport, Encalm Lounges and are also present in other prominent airports across the country such as Hyderabad and Goa. Since their inception in 2021, the company has redefined the definitions of service, luxury and hospitality — integral elements to a 360° elevated airport experience. The company also provides a range of assisted services as well as the non-aviation chores such as assistance service, buggy services, porter assistance, wellness spa and more. The bespoke nature of Encalm’s offerings with their beautifully carved lounges & Spa along with the personalization with ‘Atithya’ Meet & Greet — built on the notion of ‘Atithi Daivo Bhava’ which translates to ‘Guests are equivalent to the almighty’ further adds weightage to their endeavors — to elevate airport experiences to a whole new level, backed by the Encalm ecosystem.

