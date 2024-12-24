Introducing Hafele’s New Range of Premium Appliances

New Delhi [India], December 24:Hafele Premium Appliances have been catering to the demands of its audience since the year 2014 by offering innovative technologies and comprehensive solutions. Hafele Premium Appliances has also introduced many new technologies to India over the years. The product range to come with the first ever fully sealed hob design in India is the Altius FS hobs range. Another product to come with the filter-free technology for the first time in India is the Teresa cookerhood which revolutionized the cookerhood market in India.

Enzo Touch Control Microwave

Whether it is re-heating your food or cooking a delicious meal, microwave ovens have now become an essential appliance for every household. Integrating innovative technologies and multiple cooking modes, microwaves offer a convenient solution by being able to quickly cook and re-heat a multitude of recipes.

Hafele's new Enzo 28L Built-In Touch Control Microwave with Grill is the perfect combination of advanced technology, superior power and premium aesthetics. The built-in 21 Auto cook Programmes and Multi-Stage Cooking offer enhanced convenience, whereas the Infrared Grilling takes your microwave cooking results to the next level. Whether you're craving a hearty curry, a steaming bowl of noodles, or simply need to defrost last night's dinner, the Enzo Microwave with Grill delivers on every front. Its elegant Matt Black glass exterior and intuitive Capacitive Touch Panel with Slider Control seamlessly integrate into your premium kitchen decor, enhancing both style and functionality.

Nero Induction Hobs

Induction hobs have transformed hob technology, offering modern kitchens enhanced safety, and unparalleled efficiency, precision and convenience. Integrated with innovative technologies, induction hobs reduce the cooking time significantly and come in sleek designs that complement the modern minimalist kitchen.

Hafele's new Nero Built-In Induction Hobs stand at the forefront of modern kitchen technology, blending style and functionality and elevating your cooking experience to new levels. Designed by Hafele Appliances, renowned for their commitment to quality and innovation, these hobs deliver unmatched performance and versatility.

Available in 2-zone and 4-zone designs, these hobs can be seamlessly integrated with different kitchen layouts and adapted to varying cooking needs. Flex zones combine two cooking zones into one bigger zone, enabling the use of larger cookware. In addition, Nero Induction Hobs feature a Capacitive Touch Control Panel that makes adjusting settings effortless and precise. The Automatic Pan Detection System starts the heating process only if a compatible cookware is detected on the induction zone, and the Child Lock prevents accidental changes in the hob settings, guaranteeing peace of mind. Ensuring you are always aware of hot surfaces even after cooking is the Residual Heat Indicator which also helps in keeping the food warm, by using residual heat without turning ON the induction zone thereby also enhancing energy efficiency.

These hobs are crafted with high quality materials, offering durability, and feature sleek and modern designs with minimalist aesthetics which complement your modern kitchen. With Nero Built-In Induction Hobs, the kitchen becomes a creative space where culinary imagination can flourish without constraint.

Acero 15PS Semi-Integrated Built-in Dishwasher

Dishwashers have revolutionised kitchen cleaning by transforming mundane tasks into seamless experiences. Combining sleek designs with advanced technologies, dishwashers offer a convenient and hygienic solution for washing utensils, while also complementing the kitchen aesthetics.

Hafele's new Acero 15PS Semi-Integrated Built-In Dishwasher is the perfect combination of seamless aesthetics and advanced functionality. Equipped with innovative features, this dishwasher effortlessly washes all your utensils, big and small, with utmost efficiency and hygiene. Enhancing your experience further is the Auto Open Door which aids in faster drying and removes any residual odours from the machine, whereas the advanced filtration system ensures your utensils are sparkling clean.

Intelligently designed, the Acero 15PS Semi-Integrated Built-In Dishwasher seamlessly integrates with your kitchen cabinets, offering streamlined aesthetics, and elevating your premium interiors.

Aurora 25L Microwave with Grill

Microwaves have revolutionised cooking by drastically reducing the re-heating and preparation times, offering unparalleled convenience. Fast and efficient, these appliances enable you to cook a variety of recipes easily even with minimal cooking experience.

Hafele's latest introduction to Essentia Series, the Aurora 25L Built-in Microwave with Grill redefines convenience in the realm of modern cooking appliances. A blend of innovation, style and practicality, this microwave offers enhanced convenience with the 8 preset autocook programs that make cooking food a breeze and the Multi-Stage cooking function which automates the cooking process.

Designed to seamlessly fit into the existing cabinets, this microwave offers seamless integration into your kitchen space. With a matt black finish with full glass exterior, along with an uncluttered control panel with LED display, the Aurora 25L Built-In Microwave with Grill complements your premium interiors.

Log onto hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre.

Website: hafeleindia.com

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID: customercare@hafeleindia.com

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

