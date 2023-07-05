Introducing Heal and Cure Clinic: A Holistic Destination for Your Anorectal Disorders

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 5: Heal and Cure Clinic, a leading healthcare institution, is thrilled to announce its holistic healing techniques involving innovative non-surgical treatments for anorectal disorders. At the forefront of this approach is Dr Kratika Joshi, one of the best doctors for piles treatment in Surat, specializing in non-surgical interventions for these conditions. Heal and Cure Clinic offers a holistic and patient-centric approach, focusing on personalized care to deliver exceptional outcomes and improved quality of life for patients.

Anorectal disorders, such as hemorrhoids, anal fissures, and fistulas, can cause significant discomfort and distress. Traditionally, surgical interventions have been the primary treatment option. However, the Heal and Cure Clinic, under the expertise of Dr. Kratika Joshi, brings a fresh perspective by emphasizing non-surgical treatments for these conditions.

"We are delighted to introduce Heal and Cure Clinic as a holistic destination for the treatment of anorectal disorders," said Dr. Kratika Joshi, founder, leading proctologist at Heal and Cure Clinic and a piles specialist in Surat. "We aim to provide our patients with effective alternatives to surgery, utilizing the latest advancements in non-surgical interventions. By focusing on non-surgical treatments, we can minimize the physical and emotional impact on our patients, reduce recovery times, and optimize long-term outcomes."

Heal and Cure Clinic offers a wide range of surgical and non-surgical treatment options tailored to meet the unique needs of each patient. These include:

1. Injection Therapy (Sclerotherapy): This non-surgical procedure involves injecting a sclerosing agent into hemorrhoids to reduce their size and symptoms, providing relief and promoting healing.

2. Laser Piles Treatment: Utilizing cutting-edge laser technology, this non-surgical treatment targets hemorrhoids, providing effective and precise treatment without the need for surgery.

3. Haemorrhoidectomy (Open & Close): When necessary, Heal and Cure Clinic provides surgical options such as haemorrhoidectomy. Dr Kratika Joshi ensures that patients receive personalized recommendations based on their specific conditions.

4. Barron- Band Ligation: This non-surgical procedure involves placing a small rubber band around the base of a haemorrhoid, cutting off blood flow and causing it to shrink and eventually fall off.

5. Fissurectomy & Fistulatomy: Heal and Cure Clinic offers non-surgical interventions for the treatment of anal fissures and fistulas, focusing on minimizing discomfort and promoting healing without surgery.

6. Fistula - Latest Laser Technology: Heal and Cure Clinic utilizes advanced laser technology to treat fistulas, minimizing the need for surgical intervention and promoting faster recovery.

The benefits of non-surgical treatment options at Heal and Cure Clinic are numerous. Patients can experience:

* Less time-consuming procedures: Non-surgical interventions typically require less time than traditional surgical procedures, allowing patients to resume their daily activities sooner.

* Same-day discharge: In most cases, patients can undergo non-surgical treatments and return home on the same day, eliminating the need for hospitalization.

* Reduced operational time: Non-surgical interventions can often be performed with minimal invasion, reducing the overall time spent in the clinic and facilitating a faster recovery.

Heal and Cure Clinic specializes in the non-surgical treatment of acute fissures through injection therapy. Dr Kratika Joshi's expertise in this area allows patients to experience relief from pain and discomfort without the need for surgery, promoting healing and restoring their quality of life.

"Heal and Cure Clinic is dedicated to providing compassionate care and exceptional outcomes for our patients," said Dr Kratika Joshi. "Our focus on non-surgical interventions allows us to offer effective treatment options with minimal invasiveness, reduced recovery times, and improved patient satisfaction. We believe in empowering our patients to make informed decisions about their health, and we are committed to delivering personalized care to meet their unique needs."

For individuals seeking the best doctors for fissure treatment in Surat, Heal, and Cure Clinic is the best proctology clinic in Surat and a trusted destination.

About Heal and Cure Clinic: Heal and Cure Clinic is a premier healthcare institution dedicated to providing comprehensive care for surgical and non-surgical treatment options for anorectal disorders. Led by Dr Kratika Joshi, one of the best doctors for fistula treatment in Surat, the clinic is committed to delivering personalized care, promoting healing, and enhancing the overall well-being of patients.

For inquiries, please contact:

Dr Kratika Joshi

Proctologist

+ 91 93284 44959

kratikajoshi.kj@gmail.com

