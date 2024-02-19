Introducing Rocana Fashion Accessories: A Fusion of Tradition and Modernity

SRV Media

Patna (Bihar) [India], February 19: In the heart of Patna, Bihar, where tradition weaves its tales and dreams blossom against the odds, a remarkable duo emerged to redefine stereotypes and carve a niche in the world of fashion. Anupama Sinha, a dedicated housewife, and her daughter, Akriti Sinha, a thriving engineer in Bangalore, joined forces to birth the sparkling vision that is Rocana Fashion Accessories Private Limited.

Founded in late 2023, Rocana Fashion Accessories Private Limited is set to illuminate the fashion landscape with its grand launch in February 2024. The brand stands as a symbol of the untapped potential that lies within every individual, regardless of their origins.

The brand's vision extends beyond borders, aiming to position itself as a global mid-range jewellery brand. Rocana Fashion Accessories sets itself apart by specializing in a diverse range of Indian and Western-themed jewellery, offering a fusion of tradition and contemporary elegance. From intricately crafted Indian designs to chic and modern Western styles, Rocana caters to a wide spectrum of tastes.

Aman Anand, an engineering graduate by education and an entrepreneur by passion, is one of the most versatile co-founders of this company who brings a new perspective to the operations at Rocana.

Their journey began not just as business partners, but as a testament to the indomitable spirit that transcends age, background, and societal expectations. The mother-daughter duo found inspiration in their shared desire to break free from the stereotypes associated with being from Bihar. Their passion for change ignited a flame that fueled their dreams of creating a brand that would resonate globally.

Anupama Sinha, with her innate creativity and eye for aesthetics honed through years of homemaking, brings a unique perspective to Rocana. On the other hand, Akriti Sinha, armed with her engineering acumen and a progressive mindset, brings a fresh and dynamic approach to the business. Together, they complement each other seamlessly, weaving a narrative of empowerment and breaking barriers.

Rocana is not just about accessories; it's about stories - stories of resilience, ambition, and the belief that anyone can rise above challenges to achieve greatness. The brand's narrative mirrors the journey of its founders, urging individuals worldwide to embrace their roots while daring to dream beyond them.

As the curtains rise on Rocana Fashion Accessories Private Limited in February 2024, the world witnesses not just the birth of a brand but a beacon of hope and inspiration. Anupama and Akriti Sinha have not only dared to dream but have also paved the way for others to believe in their aspirations, regardless of where they come from.

In the vast realm of fashion, Rocana is not merely a brand; it is a testament to the power of dreams, the strength of unity, and the magic that happens when tradition meets ambition. Get ready to adorn yourself with more than just jewellery; get ready to wear the spirit of Rocana - where dreams sparkle brighter than diamonds.

For more information, please visit - https://rocana.in/

