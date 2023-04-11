Introducing Studium: MOKSH's hybrid medical education initiative

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (/BusinessWire India): MOKSH has launched a new initiative that will provide healthcare education and delivery services in a hybrid (online and offline) mode. A wholly owned subsidiary company, M/s. Meduclinic Healthcare Private Limited (MHPL), has conceptualized and implemented the Edu-Clinic concept under the brand name "Studium." Each Studium will have centrally connected digital classrooms, study rooms, a library, and a fully equipped clinic that will deliver primary healthcare. The digital classrooms will be connected to a hi-tech central studio in Indore and will be able to serve thousands of students across the country.

These digital classrooms set up across the country are running 12 different courses such as NEET UG, NEXT, USMLE, paramedical courses, foreign language tutoring, IELTS, GMAT, and SAT preparation courses. This will complement MOKSH Academy, which is a fully technology driven online test prep platform used by thousands of students in seven countries.

MOKSH Academy - Profitable Ed-Tech Story of India

MOKSH Academy is an ed-tech brand preparing students for global medical license exams such as NExT, USMLE, and PLAB online for students in six different countries. The unique technology platform of MOKSH Academy allows remotely located medical students to prepare for various medical license exams required in India and abroad. The Academy is a market leader in the USMLE segment and teaches in live online mode.

During COVID-19, students adapted to the online coaching mode. However, after the global pandemic, students prefer the hybrid model to get the benefit of technology and flexibility provided in the online mode along with face-to-face mentoring for personalized attention. Studium will allow the students to take the courses in a hybrid model.

Expanding into Healthcare Delivery

The doctors operating the clinics within Studium are involved in developing unique technologies to serve millions of patients in rural areas by way of teleconsulting, telemedicine, digitizing patient data records, and seamless data connectivity with pathology labs, medical specialists, super specialists, and hospitals. With the aim of having 300+ Studiums across India, the company is planning to serve around 1 million patients in their clinic by 2025.

XERA EdTech - Global University Application Platform

MOKSH Education group has launched a global university application system wherein around 20+ franchisees have opened offices in various cities. The technology platform allows these franchisees to apply to 100+ universities in 20+ countries for their students. Further, there are more than 1000 members on the platform who promote these programs in their local market.

MOKSH IPO

MOKSH is the first study abroad consulting company in India to be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). On 30th December 2022, MOKSH went public and raised INR 104.2 million through its initial public offering. The IPO was oversubscribed by 93 times, indicating strong investor interest in the company.

MOKSH

MOXSH Overseas Educon Limited is a leading study abroad consulting company in India, established in 2012. The company aims to help students pursue education abroad and achieve their academic and career goals. Over the years, MOKSH has established itself as a reliable and trustworthy name in the overseas education industry, with a vast network of partner universities across the globe.

