Introducing The Kenko Life, a Healthy Meal Subscription Service in Bangalore - Raises Seed Fund from Angel Investor

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 22: The Kenko Life, founded by Neeraj Kumar & Vivek Chandran provides customized meals to match one's protein, calorie, and macro requirements, without compromising taste. Their dedicated expert nutritionists align with your health goals & provide support every step of the way. Kenko recently raised an angel round of funds from R Raghunathan, Co-founder of Prizm Payment Services (Now known as Hitachi Payment Services Private Limited) and OPC Asset Solutions.

Kenko thrives on an unwavering commitment to crafting personalized, gourmet meal plans tailored to individual dietary preferences and health objectives. Options include carb-conscious, diabetes-friendly, vegetarian, non-vegetarian, multi-cuisine, and paleo plans, with durations starting from one week up to a month. Currently available only in Bangalore, one can opt for lunch, dinner, or both, from a variety of 100 delicious meal options from different cuisines, ensuring no repetition throughout the month. Currently serving 200 plus meals a day in Bangalore on a subscription model on their website www.thekenkolife.com and is also available on-demand on Swiggy and Zomato.

Looking ahead, adds Co-founder Vivek Chandran said, "We are thrilled to announce that R Raghunathan, Co-founder of Prizm Payment Services and OPC Asset Solutions, with a proven track record in building successful startups, has decided to Invest in our company. Raghu brings over 30 years of experience in building and scaling both manufacturing and service-centric business. His involvement in our business is a testament to his belief in our vision and potential. We are excited to leverage his wisdom, network, and resources to propel our growth and achieve new milestones."

Founder, Neeraj Kumar added, "The Kenko Life envisions launching an app, securing funds, and expanding to Gurgaon and Hyderabad, leveraging our existing client base and local support. We currently serve around 200 plus meals a day across 100 pin codes in the city, plans also include establishing healthy cafes in two upcoming fitness clubs and at some corporate establishments."

The Kenko Life caters to anyone looking to begin their journey of healthy eating. From athletes to entrepreneurs and everyone in between, Kenko promises a clean eating lifestyle for the health-conscious and draws in the unaware with their scrumptiously healthy options. As conscious eating and healthy living have gained importance in the Indian community in recent times, Kenko enables that choice with a weekly menu infusing both Indian and global flavors for each individual. They have multiple customer success stories from achieving weight loss goals to Performance Athletes seeking maximum nutrition to anyone wanting to start their healthy journey. The meal plans are tailored to suit various lifestyles, allowing you to choose based on your preferences and fitness regimen.

Skip the stress of meal planning and grocery shopping. Your delicious curated healthy meals are delivered straight to your doorstep anywhere in Bangalore. Fuel your lifestyle with their customized food options & get your fitness journey started the right way with The Kenko Life.

