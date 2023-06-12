Introducing the Ultimate Getaway Experience: Treehouse Sunrise Resort and Caravan Park, Neemrana

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 12: Treehouse Hotels & Resorts, a renowned brand owned by Karma Hospitality LLP, is thrilled to expand its portfolio by launching a very unique concept of Caravan Parks in India. This innovative concept brings alive the idea of luxury road travel in its true sense. It combines the allure of camping with the comfort and luxury of a world-class resort, offering guests an unparalleled experience amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Neemrana in Rajasthan. Treehouse Hotels & Resorts plans to establish 20 caravan parks in the next five years, with the upcoming one in Achrol Niwas, A Treehouse Hotel near Jaipur.

Introducing a new concept to people who would like to experience a stay in a Caravan Park or who own Caravans but don't have a secure and safe place to park them; Treehouse Hotel opens its first Caravan Park in Neemrana. Located on the very well-connected Delhi Jaipur highway, spread over 10 acres of land, Treehouse Sunrise Resort & Caravan Park is one of the best resorts in Neemrana suited both for business and leisure. The inspiration behind launching Caravan parks is the increase in drivecations amongst the urban population who are looking for a relaxed getaway along with some excitement and adventure. Caravan holidays are still a new concept in India due to a lack of infrastructure. Treehouse Group entered into this niche segment of creating an infrastructure for Caravan lovers and to be able to provide a safe, secure, and a hospitable experience in the confinement of the resort. With these Caravan parks introduced, people will have a safe place to enjoy the alternate accommodation of a Caravan or park their own caravans and take advantage of the facilities of the resort as well.

Jayant Singh, Managing Partner, Treehouse Hotels & Resorts, expressed his excitement about the new launch. "We are absolutely thrilled to offer this new unwinding offering for road trip travelers and caravan lovers. The entire concept is very unique in addition to our hospitality portfolio and introducing Caravan parks will be a very significant contribution towards the hospitality infrastructure in India. We are aiming to introduce at least 20 such parks in the coming 5 years. We hope to see more takers of the new-age concepts and plan to introduce many more of such ventures in the future."

To begin with, the Caravan Park is attached to the existing Resort of Treehouse Hotels in Neemrana. Thus the Caravan Park shares all the facilities of the resort including a Swimming Pool, Tennis Court, Cycling Track, Camping, Star Gazing, and a host of outdoor and indoor activities. The Park also has comfortable tents and barbecue facilities that keep you close to nature and rustic surroundings yet in the confinement of a comfortable resort. It has 3 caravans parked for guests to experience a stay and 3 parking bays equipped with electrical and plumbing facilities for visitors to park their own Caravans.

The Caravan Park at Neemrana promises to be a captivating destination for travelers seeking an escape into nature without compromising on comfort. Whether it's a family vacation, a romantic getaway, or an adventure-filled expedition, this resort is poised to offer an unforgettable experience for all.

The Caravan Park offers various stay options to cater to different preferences and durations:

* 4-Hour Caravan Park Experience: Rs 5,200 includes one meal for two adults and two children below six years.

* Day Package: Rs 9,600 includes two meals for two adults and two children below six years.

* Overnight Package: Rs 11,800 includes all three meals for two adults and two children below six years.

* Overnight Package with Room in the Resort: Rs 13,200 includes a room for a sleepover for two adults with an extra bed for two children below six years.

* Overnight Package with Room in the Resort on a Weekend: Rs 15,400 includes a room for a sleepover for two adults with an extra bed for two children below six years.

*Taxes as applicable.

Booking details:

For direct booking, contact - 8640040066

Renowned for its ownership under Karma Hospitality LLP, Treehouse Hotels & Resorts stands as a preeminent force in the hotel industry, renowned for its exceptional proficiency in overseeing and administering hotels, resorts, and serviced apartments. With a diverse portfolio of properties, the brand is known for its exceptional service and dedication to providing unforgettable experiences to guests. From urban hotels to idyllic resorts, Treehouse Hotels & Resorts offers a range of accommodation options to suit every traveler's needs.

Experience a new era of luxury road travels as Treehouse Hotels & Resorts introduces the new concept of Caravan Park at Neemrana, redefining the concept of drivable getaways.

For more information, please visit https://www.treehousehotels.in/

