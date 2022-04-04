Invact Metaversity launches new integrated product management program aligned to the Government's skill development plan

Invact Metaversity, the cutting-edge start-up that brings together the advantages of metaverse to the world of education is all set to add another feather to its cap.

The company which recently launched the meta MBA program sponsored by leading businesswomen of the country has introduced an integrated product management course for aspiring product managers.

The course which will be curated and delivered by Industry veteran Anshumani Ruddra and will have industry titans from product companies such as CRED, Google, WhatsApp, Uber and PayTM among others delivering guest lectures or conducting interactions and mentoring aspiring product managers of tomorrow.

The course will enable learning by doing, which is a practical approach for budding product managers by teaching them how to conduct successful market research, create winning MVP strategies, designing product documents and carve out their own go to market strategies. A successful completion of the course will therefore open opportunities for them to work with high growth product companies like PayTM, RazorPay, CARS24, Groww.

Commenting on the launch of the course, Founder & CEO, Invact Metaversity, Manish Maheshwari, said "Indian companies see product-led growth as the next big strategy. This will lead to high demand for product managers going forward. It will therefore be pertinent to go beyond current product management skills to encompass many other talents including development of growth strategies and so on. We are introducing this course to cater to that future demand of talent in product management."

"India has always been at the forefront of the tech domain, especially in emerging technologies. From a service oriented tech leader, the country has gradually and consciously moved to become a product builder over the years. This new course launched by Metaversity will go a long way in developing product managers of tomorrow and enable India to keep its lead in the world of technology and product development." added Anshumani Ruddra, Group Product Manager, Google.

Product managers have gained importance over the past few years and their importance will continue to grow as we enter into a new paradigm in the post-pandemic digital world beyond 2022. For those contemplating a career in product management, this course offered by Invact Metaversity is one of the best courses, especially since it is led by Anshumani Ruddra, Group Product Manager of Google, who led successful products at Google, Practo and Hotstar.

Invact Metaversity is the world's first 3D immersive virtual learning platform. It allows students to communicate with one another and their teachers via animated avatars regardless of their physical location. By enabling students to hang out together in virtual spaces it facilitates peer-to-peer learning and adds a community layer that had been missing in online learning thus far.

