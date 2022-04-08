Invella has recently launched premium leather watch strap under its product portfolio

Under the leadership of the founder Vivek Dhola, the brand has recently launched premium leather watch straps as one of the prime categories of its watch strap business. The brand uses the highest-quality leather material and stainless steel clasp to furnish the straps. Founded in 2015, the brand Invella is a Registered brand under Trademark and Patent Act by IPC India.

Offering a wide range of choices, the brand brings top-notch quality watch straps within a turnaround period of 24 months. The brand has started selling the products on Amazon and Flipkart in 2019 and has positioned itself among the top 5 sellers on Amazon India for Wearable Accessories Category.

The firm is one of the leading brands for wearable accessories such as smartwatch & smartband accessories. Moreover, the brand Invella got momentum from amazon India in 2021 for advanced level sellers. The brand currently deals in smartwatch straps, smartwatch charging dock & cable, smartwatch case covers, and smartwatch screen protector. The brand brings unique designs and sizes that are perfectly tailored to the customer's demands. Apart from this, invella is also associated in making of replacement straps for Fitbit Smartbands, Garmin Smartwatches and many more.

The founder of the brand Vivek Dhola says, "In the case of luxury products, customers are not searching for a deal. Rather, they are searching for quality. This implies that the materials utilized, the nature of the completion, the bundling, and the client support ought to be painstakingly considered and custom-fitted to your crowd. My greatest tip would be that no detail is excessively little. Regarding luxury items, individuals are ready to pay a premium price if they consider the experience and item commendable. Therefore, we are working meticulously to create products that live up to people's expectations and make them feel satisfied."

More than 50 per cent of Invella's products have the Label "Amazon's Choice" on the Amazon India website. Furthermore, the brand is designing a case cover and screen protector that protects the vital parts of smartwatches from damage or scratches. Having a team of professionals, the brand is developing high-quality leather that can be used in any environment. Apart from this, Invella also designs high-quality stainless steel watch straps that are comfortable for all the seasons around. Also, Invella offers various colors for the leather watch strap / Nylon NATO watch strap with a unique design stainless steel buckle that makes the watch as unique as the person who wears it.

