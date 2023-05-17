Investors lose Rs 90,000 crore as share market falls for second consecutive day

Sensex and Nifty ended in the red on Wednesday, making it the second consecutive day of decline. The Sensex fell 372 points. Whereas the Nifty fell below 18,200. The biggest decline was seen in realty, IT, tech, metal, oil & gas and power stocks. At the same time, the indices of FMCG and auto stocks closed in the green mark. Kept mixed in Broder market. BSE’s Midcap index closed down by 0.16. On the other hand, the Smallcap index saw an increase of 0.25. Amidst all this investors lost 90,000 crore.

Only 7 out of 30 Sensex stocks closed with gains today. In this too, the shares of IndusInd Bank registered the highest gain of 1.10 per cent. After this, the shares of ITC, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki and UltraTech Cement were the biggest gainers and closed with gains ranging from 0.29% to 0.87%. On the other hand, the remaining 23 Sensex stocks closed with a decline today. In this too, the shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank declined the most by 1.80%. After this, the shares of Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys were the biggest losers and closed with a fall of around 1.32% to 1.52%. While the long-term outlook of the domestic market remains healthy, the US debt ceiling crisis has come as a short-term headwind for the market, keeping it away from hitting an all-time high.

