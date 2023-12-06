InvestX Charts Striking Success with 200 Crores in Inaugural Year

New Delhi (India), December 6: InvestX, run by real estate experts Kanik Nagpal, CA Samarth Malik, and Ansh Anand, achieved a milestone recently, projecting a remarkable 200 crores in the continuation of its inaugural year. This landmark solidifies InvestX’s strategic insight and market resonance within the dynamic real estate sector.

InvestX’s commitment to delivering the best flair into property potential has strengthened its rapid ascent in the industry. Kanik Nagpal’s expertise, driving substantial capital growth and ROI in retail and office spaces, along with Samarth Malik’s diverse residential offerings in Gurgaon and Ansh Anand’s expansion into locations like Dubai and Bali, has made InvestX as the ultimate go-to hub of innovation and profitability.

The achievement of reaching 200 crores motivates the team to generate more sales by the end of its first year in the market. InvestX is a pioneering force reflecting the effectiveness of its zero brokerage model and investment opportunities. With this impressive start, InvestX looks forward to sustained growth, remaining steadfast in its commitment to reshaping the real estate investment landscape.

InvestX caters to a diverse target market, including seasoned investors seeking high-capital-growth opportunities in retail and office spaces, individuals in pursuit of residential homes in Gurgaon across various budget ranges, and those keen on holiday and investment homes in exotic locations such as Dubai and Bali.

Key Highlights of InvestX’s USP:

1. Zero Brokerage Model: InvestX is at the forefront in Gurugram, India, pioneering a zero brokerage model, ensuring investors maximise returns without traditional brokerage fees, thereby enhancing overall profitability.

2. Expertise Across Segments: Led by professionals, InvestX’s leadership, comprising Kanik Nagpal, CA Samarth Malik, and Ansh Anand, offers a comprehensive portfolio covering retail and office spaces, residential homes in Gurgaon, and holiday and investment homes in Dubai and Bali. This expertise enables investors to diversify and tailor their investment strategy.

3. International Investment Opportunities: InvestX opens doors to international investment opportunities, granting access to high rental yields of approximately 20% and annualised capital growth potential of around 15% in sought-after locations like Dubai and Bali.

4. Innovative Insights: Commitment to innovation ensures investors benefit from modern insights into property potential, enabling informed decision-making and maximising the potential for high capital growth and ROI.

InvestX’s success is attributed to disruptive strategies, expert leadership, international expansion, and an unwavering commitment to continuous innovation, establishing the company as an inspiration in the real estate investment landscape.

For more information, please visit:-

https://investxprop.com/

