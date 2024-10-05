Invincible Festival Announces its 6th Edition on January 18, 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 5: Invincible Publishers is thrilled to announce the 6th edition of the highly anticipated Invincible Festival, set to take place on January 18, 2025. Following five successful editions, this year's festival promises to be even more exciting and expansive, establishing itself as one of the most significant cultural and literary events in the country.

Launched in 2018, the Invincible Festival has become globally synonymous with alternative literature, music, and culture, offering a vibrant platform for authors, artists, and creators to showcase their work. The festival not only reflects India's rich literary and musical heritage but also serves as a mirror of contemporary society, celebrating diversity in every hue and flavor.

This year's festival will feature an impressive lineup of renowned artists, authors, India's top influencers, and celebrities. With over 150+ influencers and public figures from industries like finance, crypto, education, and fashion, this year's event is set to surpass previous editions in both scale and scope.

Educrypt, the innovative platform designed to enhance eLearning experiences through video streaming, multi-DRM, and advanced LMS features, is the title sponsor for the event, supporting the educational aspect of the festival. Additionally, Amar Ujala, a leading media house with decades of expertise in literature and journalism, is the official media partner, ensuring wide visibility and reach.

Festival highlights:

* Panel discussions with thought leaders and influencers

* Award ceremonies celebrating excellence in literature, culture, and social influence

* Book launches of upcoming titles by renowned authors

* Networking opportunities among India's top influencers

* Live music performances, showcasing both modern and traditional sounds

Sagar Setia, Founder of Invincible Publishers, shared his excitement about this year's festival, "Over the past few years, we've hosted hundreds of events featuring influencers and celebrities, but Invincible Festival always strives to deliver something fresh. This year, we have something special planned that will set it apart from previous editions and make it truly unforgettable."

With its eclectic mix of literature, culture, and digital influence, the 6th Invincible Festival is set to redefine the landscape of literary festivals. It will offer attendees an immersive experience that spans from intellectual conversations to vibrant music performances, all under one roof.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor