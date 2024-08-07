Inviting Nominations for Asia's Best Healthcare Awards 2024: An Upcoming Healthcare Event for Healthcare Professionals

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 7: Health Views Online proudly announces the Asia's Best Healthcare Awards 2024, an upcoming healthcare event and awards dedicated to recognizing and celebrating excellence in healthcare. Set to take place on Saturday, 16 November 2024, at Tunga Vashi, Navi Mumbai, this prestigious doctors event will gather esteemed healthcare professionals from across Asia.

Why Attend Asia's Best Healthcare Awards 2024 by Health Views Online?

This upcoming healthcare awards and events by one of the top health websites in India provides an unparalleled opportunity for healthcare practitioners, to gain recognition for their outstanding contributions to the field. By participating, you will be part of a significant gathering that celebrates the achievements and innovations in healthcare.

Health Views Online Upcoming Healthcare Awards and Event Highlights:

The Asia's Best Healthcare Awards 2024 is more than just an awards ceremony; it's a comprehensive event that includes:

*Conference: Engage in insightful discussions with industry leaders and experts.

* Awards Ceremony: Celebrate the achievements of top professionals across various healthcare disciplines.

* Fellow Membership: Receive complimentary fellow membership to expand your professional network and opportunities.

* Healthcare Networking: Connect with peers, mentors, and industry leaders during dedicated networking sessions.

* Lunch: Enjoy a gourmet lunch while networking with fellow professionals.

What Nominees Get?

1. Facilitate Award: Be honored with awards that acknowledge your excellence and dedication in the healthcare field.

2. Complimentary Fellow Membership: Receive a complimentary fellow membership to a prestigious academic institution, enhancing your professional credentials.

3. Health Views Magazine Exclusive Personal Article: Gain exposure through an exclusive personal article featured in Health Views Magazine, highlighting your achievements and contributions.

4. Press Release at 200+ National and Regional News Sites: Benefit from widespread media coverage with a press release distributed across over 200 national and regional news platforms, increasing your visibility.

5. Conference Participation Certification from UGC Approved University: Receive a certification of participation from a UGC-approved university, adding value to your professional profile.

6. Event Cover Story Telecast at DNA Zee News: Enjoy prime media exposure with an event cover story broadcasted on DNA Zee News, reaching a vast audience.

Chief Guests of Honor

We are delighted to announce that the Asia's Best Healthcare Awards 2024 will be graced by renowned Chief Guests of Honor from the Healthcare industry amongst other esteemed panel of guests - Vice-Chancellor from University, Director from Medical Associations and Council.

Health Views Healthcare Awards - 5 Awards in 1 Event

1. Asia's Best Healthcare Award:

Who can Nominate: Only for Specialists (MD/MS/DNB/M.Ch.) with 15+ years of experience.

2. Doctor Ratna Award:

Who can Nominate: Individual Allopathy Doctors with 5+ years of practice.

3. National Medical Award

Who can Nominate: Medical Faculty, Professors in Medical University, Doctors

4. Aarogya Vibhushan Samman:

Who can Nominate: Therapists, Individuals practising AYUSH - Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani & Homeopathy streams of Indian systems of medicine.

5. Pharma Ratna Award

Who can Nominate: Pharma Companies, Pharmacists with notable achievements.

Why Doctors Should Be a Part of Health Views Healthcare Awards 2024

1. Recognition and Prestige: The Asia's Best Healthcare Awards 2024 offers a prestigious platform to celebrate your professional achievements and gain recognition among peers and industry leaders.

2. Networking Opportunities: Connect with influential healthcare professionals, industry experts, and thought leaders, expanding your professional network and exploring new collaborations.

3. Professional Development: Stay updated with the latest trends and advancements in healthcare through insightful presentations and discussions during the conference.

4. Enhanced Visibility: Leverage extensive media coverage and exposure to showcase your work and contributions to a broader audience.

5. Professional Prestige: Enhance your professional standing and gain recognition for your hard work.

Register Now!

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of an event that celebrates the best in healthcare. Register today to secure your place at the Asia's Best Healthcare Awards 2024 and take advantage of the unique benefits and opportunities that await.

For more details and to register, visit website or contact us at info@healthviewsonline.com

About Health Views Online

Health Views Online is one of the top health websites in India dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date health information. We empower our readers through inspiring stories, research-based articles, and impactful social campaigns. Our mission is to advance healthcare knowledge and support professionals in their continuous development.

The upcoming healthcare event and award is being facilitated by Aura Profile Management Services.

