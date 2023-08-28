IPAF to launch its 1st “Nritya Ratna Youth Icon Award” on 31st August at Kamani Auditorium

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], August 28: International Performing Arts Festival, IPAF is all set to be held 31st August at Kamani Auditorium Delhi, 7 pm onwards. This season of the festival in Delhi would offer some of the magnificent performances from music to Indian classical music and dance. IPAF has organized more than 220 programs globally over last 8 years after its launch on 23rd July, 2015 in Ahmedabad.

IPAF is largest non governmental organization working at Global level for promotion & preservation of traditional art forms of world. IPAF provides global platform, supports artists financially, helps youth learn the art forms and then take up these arts as full time career and contribute in preserving rich culture of humanities.

IPAF to launch its 1st “Nritya Ratna Youth ICON AWARDS” 2023 during the festival at Delhi on 31st August, 2023 at Kamani Auditorium. IPAF to give honorarium of Rs 25,000/ as mark of respect in this award.

IPAF’s first “Nritya Ratna Youth Icon Award award” is presented to Dr Khushboo Panchal from Ujjain for her unparalleled and incredible contribution to carry forward the rhythm and expression of Kathak to the World Podium at a young age.

IPAF organizes festivals in state capital and culturally rich cities of India every year, apart from at different global locations. Some of the location where IPAF is held are Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Nagpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Shillong, Raipur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Leh, Trivandrum, Dehradun, Jammu, Jaipur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Puri, Goa & Chennai .

Shyam Pandey, founder & director IPAF said,” IPAF is creating a global network to provide consistent platform to traditional art form artists & help them financially to live with dignity. IPAF is already working in 25 states of India and adding new cities every year. This year IPAF is including Dubai, U.S.A, Canada, U.K, and Japan in its network of cities where IPAF will be held as annual festival.”

