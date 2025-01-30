iPhones gain 7 pc India smartphone market share in 2024, grow 23 pc YoY

New Delhi, Jan 30 Apple iPhones registered 7 per cent India smartphone market share in 2024, rising on robust local production and growing premiumisation trend in smaller cities, a report showed on Thursday.

On year-on-year basis, iPhones registered 23 per cent growth and iPads an impressive 44 per cent growth in the country, according to data shared by CyberMedia Research (CMR) to IANS.

“Apple's strong growth momentum in CY2024, fuelled by double-digit expansion in both iPhones and iPads, was driven by favourable tailwinds from smartphone premiumisation, alongside a robust push by Apple in domestic manufacturing and retail expansion,” said Prabhu Ram, VP-Industry Research Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR).

India’s aspirational middle class is increasingly investing in premium devices, not only as lifestyle statements but also for their advanced technological capabilities.

“The enduring aspirational appeal of iPhones and iPads continues to be a key driver of market growth for Apple, with sufficient headroom to grow in CY2025 and beyond. It is still early days for Apple in India,” he noted.

In the October-December quarter (Q4) of 2024, Apple, with its aspirational image and rising footprint, entered the top 5 smartphone players in India for the first time, garnering nearly 10 per cent market share by volume.

Last year, the tech giant made new exports as well as domestic sale records, driven by the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and aggressive retail expansion.

The company’s strategic approach in India over the past year has resulted in significant achievements and increased market importance.

Apple’s India shipments were set to cross 11 million marks in 2024.

Apple's growth in India is expected to continue with significant momentum in the coming year, driven by aggressive retail expansion, targeted marketing strategies, and a deeper penetration into the aspirational Indian market, said Ram.

This growth is fuelled by the strong demand for both the latest and previous generation iPhones, he noted.

