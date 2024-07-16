IPO Sensation: Menhood's Parent Company, Macobs Technologies Limited, Gears Up for Major NSE Emerge Debut

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 16: In an electrifying move that's set to shake up the grooming sectors, Macobs Technologies, the parent company behind the dynamic men's grooming brand Menhood, is launching its initial public offering (IPO) on the NSE Emerge platform. This bold step marks a significant milestone for Macobs Technologies, thrusting it into the spotlight of the public market.

IPO Details: A High-Stakes Game Changer

Menhood's parent entity, Macobs Technologies Limited, is issuing a fresh batch of 25,95,200 equity shares, each priced at a face value of INR 10. The company announced on Friday, July 12, that the price band for the IPO is set between INR 71 and 75 per share. At the higher end of this range, Macobs Technologies is anticipated to raise a substantial INR 19.5 crore.

Investors are gearing up as the IPO window opens on July 16 and closes on July 19. With a minimum bid set at 1,600 equity shares, the offering is designed to attract a broad spectrum of investors, from retail participants to seasoned institutional players.

Fueling Future Growth and Innovation

The capital raised from this IPO will be strategically deployed to supercharge Macobs Technologies' expansion plans and enhance its operational capabilities. This influx of funds will empower the company to sustain its growth trajectory and foster innovation within the burgeoning grooming industry.

Established in 2019, Menhood has rapidly become a trendsetter in the male grooming and lifestyle sector. Spearheaded by visionary Founder Dushyant Gandotra and Co-Founders Divya Gandotra and Shivam Bhateja, Menhood's product portfolio features cutting-edge trimmers, intimate perfumes, intimate wash, and moisturizers tailored to modern men's grooming needs.

Breaking Taboos and Setting Trends

Menhood's commitment to innovation and taboo-breaking has distinguished it from its competitors. The brand's focus on below-the-belt grooming has not only carved out a unique market niche but has also sparked a revolution in male grooming standards.

"Our mission at Menhood? Simpleequip every man with the tools for impeccable personal care," said CEO Dushyant Gandotra.

Co-founder Shivam Bhateja added, "Grooming below the belt has been too hush-hush for too long. It's time to change the game in India."

Divya Gandotra echoed these sentiments, "We're not just breaking taboos; we're smashing them with style and precision! Menhood is here to redefine what it means to be well-groomed."

The Road Ahead for Macobs Technologies

As Macobs Technologies prepares for this new chapter, the company is positioned to leverage its innovative products and strong market presence to drive further growth. The public listing not only validates Macobs Technologies' business model but also sets the stage for continued expansion and success in the competitive grooming industry.

Investors and stakeholders are eagerly anticipating Macobs Technologies' debut on the NSE Emerge platform, heralding a bright future for the company and its revolutionary approach to male grooming. This IPO represents more than just a financial milestone; it's a testament to Macobs Technologies' vision and relentless drive to push boundaries and redefine industry standards.

With its IPO, Macobs Technologies is not just raising capital; it's elevating the standards of male grooming in India. With noticeable anticipation, the countdown to this groundbreaking IPO has begun, poised to make a significant mark on the industry.

