Iqbal Graphics and IYDF Bring Joy and Support to Children in Jamshedpur

New Delhi [India], August 26: On August 22, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 4:30 PM, Iqbal Graphics and the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces to host a heartwarming charity event at AL MANAR PUBLIC SCHOOL in Jamshedpur, India. The event, organized by MD Abid Equbal, saw active participation from volunteers Khurshid Ekram, Gulrez Ansari, Mubarak Ali, and Abid, all united in their mission to bring joy and support to local children.

The event was fully supported by Mohammad Shahid, the head of the beneficiary institution, who ensured its smooth execution. The organizers prepared a wide range of aid materials for the children, including rice, flour, school bags, lunch boxes, water bottles, stationery, and assorted snacks, biscuits, and chocolates. These provisions not only addressed the children's daily needs and educational requirements but also brought them delight and excitement.

A total of 30 children participated in the event, engaging in a variety of fun activities under the guidance of the volunteers. The children enthusiastically took part in hopping races, run-and-pick games, and copy races, with their faces lighting up with smiles. The atmosphere was filled with joy and warmth as the children enjoyed every moment.

After the event, MD Abid Equbal shared his thoughts, saying, "If it were possible, I would engage in such charitable activities every day. The joy I felt in helping these children, laughing with them, and seeing their smiles is beyond words. Believe me, helping those in need is an unparalleled form of giving. I am deeply grateful to IYDF for this opportunity, which has allowed me to experience a different aspect of life. May Almighty God bless IYDF with continued success and prosperity."

The successful completion of this event once again highlights the commitment of IYDF and Iqbal Graphics to the growth and well-being of children. Their acts of kindness serve as an inspiring example to society, demonstrating the power of compassion and community support.

