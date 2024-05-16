iQOO launches new smartphone with 6,000mAh battery in India

New Delhi, May 16 Smartphone brand iQOO on Thursday launched a new smartphone under its Z series -- Z9x, with 6,000mAh battery in India.

Priced at Rs 12,999 (effective price -- Rs 11,999) for 4GB+128GB, Rs 14,499 (effective price -- Rs 12,999) for 6GB+128GB and Rs 15,999 (effective price -- Rs 14,499) for 8GB+128GB, the new smartphone comes in two colour variants -- Tornado Green and Storm Grey, and will be available for purchase on Amazon and iQOO e-store starting May 21.

"The iQOO Z9x, with its sleek 7.99mm design, boasts a powerful 6000mAh battery that caters perfectly to the needs of our dynamic GenZ users. Designed for those who are always on the go, it offers a Full Day, Fully Loaded experience, merging style and performance seamlessly," Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO, said in a statement.

The iQOO Z9x boasts a 6.72-inch ultra bright 120Hz adaptive display with dual stereo speakers that delivers an immersive audio-visual experience.

Moreover, the new smartphone comes equipped with a 50MP AI rear camera system, empowering users to flex their photography skills with its impressive camera prowess, ensuring stunning day and night captures. Additionally, the smartphone camera setup is paired with a 2MP Bokeh Camera, allowing users to reinvent the consumer's overall photography experience.

iQOO Z9x also boasts up to 16GB of extended RAM (combining 8GB of RAM with an additional 8GB of extended RAM along with support for up to 1TB of expandable storage).

It features the all-new Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14, out of the box. Further, iQOO Z9x also offers 2+3 years of Android and security updates.

