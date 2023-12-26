iQuanta CAT Coaching Breaks All Records With 150+ 99%ilers in CAT 2023

ATK

New Delhi [India], December 26: The CAT exam result was declared on 21st December and since then, it looks like every other minute, a new topper emerges in the iQuanta community. With more than 150 99%ilers this year, iQuanta has broken all records this year. Their Patna branch which is the first franchise of iQuanta is also the only coaching institute in Patna to have multiple 99%ilers.

iQuanta is an ed-tech company that prepares students for Management aptitude tests, CUET , IPMAT, Law, GMAT & other related exams. Founded by Indrajeet Singh in the year 2018, iQuanta aims to revolutionize Indian the Indian education system through their unique pedagogy and approach towards learning.

Moving on to the list of CAT 2023 toppers, here are the Top 10 scorers from iQuanta.

The toppers were ecstatic and shared gratitude on the CAT preparation- iQuanta Facebook group.

"On a certain day I would feel that maybe the level of questions are not up to the mark, but the very next day I would struggle to solve the new set of questions. This really kept me on the ground and helped me stay focused and work harder each day to improve my accuracy," said 99.95%iler Souradeep Banerjee.

Rounak Tikmani, 99.90%iler showed gratitude in the group. "Initially I was skeptical about joining any coaching institute but then since this was the attempt where I did not want to leave any room for error, I went ahead with joining iQuanta for full time MBA prep. And the experience so far was nowhere less than amazing," said Rounak after a preparing for CAT 2023 with iQuanta since the beginning.

Special mention to Shreyas who also scored 99.34%ile despite facing a huge loss. After his father's demise in a helicopter crash the previous year, Shreyas gave up his dream of becoming a pilot and decided to pursue MBA instead. "I now feel that I have made my father proud. This is for him" said Shreyas in a post. He definitely is an inspiration to all.

