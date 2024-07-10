IRCTC, DMRC, CRIS collaborate to promote 'One India - One Ticket' initiative

New Delhi [India], July 10 : Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Delhi Metro Corporation (DMRC), and Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) have collaborated to promote the 'One India - One Ticket' initiative, enhancing the travel experience for Main Line Railway and Metro passengers in the Delhi National Capital Region area.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and Centre For Railway Information Systems (CRIS) have joined hands, in the first-of-its-kind initiative, to revolutionize the seamless travel experience of the Main Line Railway and Metro Passengers in Delhi NCR area.

The "Beta Version" of Delhi Metro Rail QR Code -based ticket was launched today thereby enabling main line Railway passengers to book DMRC QR Code Tickets on IRCTC Website and Android version of Mobile App.

On this occasion Sanjay Kumar Jain, CMD, IRCTC, and Vikas Kumar, MD, DMRC said, "On the success of the Beta Version, the regular version of IRCTC-DMRC QR Code Ticket will be launched soon after."

Currently, single-journey tickets for Delhi Metro can only be booked on the day of travel with same-day validity.

With this facility, the DMRC-IRCTC QR code-based tickets will be synchronized with Indian Railways' Advance Reservation Period (ARP) allowing passengers to book even Metro tickets up to 120 days in advance.

Further, the metro tickets will be valid for a single journey for four days starting from the day before the DMRC journey date, the travel date itself, and two days after the journey date.

This joint initiative will enhance the travel experience of Railway passengers by allowing them to book Delhi Metro Tickets at the rail ticket confirmation page clubbing it either with the source or destination station falling in the Delhi/NCR region. The passengers can also book Delhi metro tickets at a later stage via the booking history page. Flexible Cancellations have also been ensured.

Once the DMRC ticket is purchased by the railway passenger, one DMRC QR code per passenger will be printed/available in the Electronic Reservation Slip of IRCTC.

The novel step will save valuable time for the rail passengers at DMRC stations by avoiding long queues while purchasing DMRC tickets.

