IReC 2022 confers Assiduus Global Inc. with prestigious E-commerce accelerator of the year award

IReC 2022, India's largest new commerce event has adjudged Assiduus Global Inc. as India's leading E-commerce accelerator partner for facilitating seamless consumer experiences and E-commerce excellence.

The winners of the coveted trophies were announced at a stellar event, graced by some of the most prominent names in the E-commerce industry.

The event that witnessed a cohort of industry leaders and brands from the retail, digital, D2C, E-commerce, payments, and tech communities was a great opportunity to network and celebrate the achievements of the E-commerce sector.

As this segment continues to go from strength to strength, Assiduus Global is at the helm of the growth and innovations we are set to witness in the years to come.

The IReC 2022 Awards recognize the retailers and e-retailers who are closing the gap between operational reality and consumer expectations with great practices. The award honours companies that promote and motivate last-mile delivery, add value to businesses that go beyond their set roles to serve their customers in retail setups, set benchmarks of consistency in customer service excellence and highlight innovation and leadership in retail.

Assiduus Founder and CEO, Dr Somdutta Singh adds, "We are extremely proud of our achievement. We have built quite a unique culture that creates long-term relationships with our clients and inspires teams to continuously open up new horizons. This evolution has driven all of us to make a difference in customer experience and digital commerce. It's enthralling to be addressed for the same.

Assiduus Global works with brands, facilitating them to accelerate their businesses across multiple global marketplaces in different geographies. Assiduus provides brands with the right intelligence and analytics to scale, grow and conquer the global marketplace.

Assiduus has had 100 per cent customer retention since inception. Assiduus leverages its cutting-edge proprietary technology that offers hassle-free access to data and analytics and a robust centralized warehousing and order management system to handle the global supply chain and distribution. Assiduus has worked with and assisted over 50+ brands to successfully launch their D2C products in 12 global marketplaces. While Assiduus brings in its expertise in global E-commerce acceleration, brands can focus on their product/services portfolio without having to worry about additional resource investment.

Their mantra, Think E-commerce, Think Assiduus!

