IREDA inks pact with PNB for financing green energy projects

New Delhi, Feb 19 Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday aimed at advancing renewable energy initiatives across the nation.

The agreement paves the way for joint efforts in co-lending and loan syndication for a diverse spectrum of renewable energy projects.

It covers joint lending, loan syndication and underwriting, management of Trust and Retention Account (TRA) for IREDA borrowers, and working towards competitive terms of sanction, including pricing on IREDA borrowings.

Through the collaboration, IREDA and PNB can also invest in bonds issued by either organisation.

IREDA chairman Pradip Kumar Das said: "This strategic partnership marks a significant step in our commitment to accelerate the growth of renewable energy in the country.

The collaboration also strengthens IREDA's successful partnerships with other prominent financial institutions, including Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited, Bank of Maharashtra, and Indian Overseas Bank.

These MoUs similarly focus on co-lending and loan syndication for a wide range of Renewable Energy projects across the country.

