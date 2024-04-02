IREDA loans for green energy projects surge to Rs 37,354 crore in 2023-24

New Delhi, April 2 Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA), the largest pure-play green financing Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in the country, has achieved its highest-ever annual loan sanctions amounting to Rs 37,354 crore in the financial year 2023-24, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The company has disbursed loans worth Rs 25,089 crore during the fiscal year. This has led to a robust growth of 26.71 per cent in the loan book, which now stands at Rs 59,650 crore.

Commenting on the performance of the company, IREDA chairman and managing director Pradip Kumar Das said: "IREDA's record loan sanctions and disbursements for the financial year 2023-24 underscore our commitment to driving the renewable energy revolution in the country."

"We are happy to contribute significantly towards Union government's renewable energy targets and look forward to further amplifying our impact in the coming years," Das said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor