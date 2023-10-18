Iridis Announces World's First Auction of Rough Tourmaline Gemstones Taking Place in Bangkok from 21st - 24th November 2023

PRNewswire

Lusaka [Zambia], October 18: Iridis, the world's largest producer of high-quality tourmaline gemstones, is pleased to announce its inaugural auction of Zambian rough tourmaline gemstones in Bangkok on 21-24 November 2023.

This maiden auction will showcase the largest collection of exceptional pink, green, and bi-colour tourmalines using the first-ever tourmaline grading system for prospective buyers.

Commenting on the forthcoming auction, Cyrille Djankoff, Chief Executive Officer, said. "We are excited to be showcasing some of the world's finest rough tourmaline gemstones in Bangkok this November. This forthcoming auction is the culmination of 18 months of production from our Zambia operations which will see these stunning gemstones in a first of its kind grading system with 100 per cent traceability."

About Iridis

Iridis acquired the tourmaline mine in Zambia in 2022. It is the world's largest producer of tourmaline gemstones. We are on a mission to create a fully transparent supply chain, pioneering industry-leading standards of responsibility with 100 per cent traceability to our operations in Zambia, guaranteeing their ethical provenance.

Iridis operates the first coloured gemstone mine to be actively participating in The Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA). This commitment underscores our dedication to ethical gemstone sourcing and sustainable practices.

Our aim is to realign the gemstone-mining industry's relationship with the earth from one of mere extraction to one of respectful reciprocity. Iridis firmly believes in the power of collaboration, recognising the importance of engaging with a diverse array of stakeholders, including our NGO partners and local communities. Together, we are forging a path toward a brighter and more resilient gemstone industry.

