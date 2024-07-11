Iris Clothings Limited Expands into Winter Athletic Wear for Kids: A Blend of Comfort and Style

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: A brand in kids wear now proliferates itself a special type of garment tailored for winter athletics for the young minds. It serves as the best pick amidst so many sports apparels to make kids feel something special both in feelings and appearing in beautiful designs crafted along the sportswear.

A noted brand in kids wear in India, Iris Clothings Limited, hereby captures the kids' garments segment with the introduction of almost all types including specialized winter athletic apparel for them.

In one of its expansion drives by the organization; the new sportswear can be considered definitely a new cap in its product line. It aims to distribute this item-business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) sales channels.

The move is also indicative of the company's commitment to innovation and its focus on capturing a substantial share of the market by meeting the diverse needs of the young customers. The specialty of the garment is its lightweight designed with warm clothes to keep the young feel comfortable.

Warm fabric designed in variety attracts the young minds everywhere. With this product, the company embarks on a new platform for sportswear retail brand for kids. With diversifying the product line to include winter sportswear, the organization is taking a significant step towards catering to broader consumer base and enhancing is presence in competitive Indian retail landscape.

Appreciating the growth of the business, Santosh Ladha, Managing Director of the organization said, "we are happy to announce that Iris Clothings, is expanding its horizons with the launch of exclusive winter sportswear products for the kids. With this product, we bring to the market a lightweight, yet warm fabric designed to keep the little ones comfortable during their winter adventures."

The company is a fast-growing readymade garment company that is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing, branding and selling garments for kids under its brand name "DOREME" in India. It offers affordable and good quality apparels for kids and plans to expand its outlet in different locations in India for its availability.

Even the toddlers, children in their pre-teens and infants can use their products for both outdoor and indoor requirements. It continues to add the best product and the best new technology across its value chain to make its worth meaningful.

The new product will add to the top line and bottom line due to the robust demand for it in North India. There is a prolonged spell of cold in North India during winter season forcing customers to buy winter sportswear. Besides, the company has its outlets in different parts of the area. This will help the organization bring revenues for further growth of its business.

