ISAMRA Concludes Another Significant Assembly in Chennai

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 22: The Indian Singers & Musicians' Rights Association (ISAMRA) convened a momentous meeting in Chennai, drawing together the illustrious voices of the South Indian music industry. This assembly witnessed the convergence of over 50 distinguished singers, united in their mission to discuss pivotal matters of royalty and distribution.

The gathering brought together a stellar lineup of artists, including the legendary Anup Jalota, the versatile Sonu Nigam, the soulful Hariharan, and industry stalwart Sanjay Tandon. Joining them were renowned talents like Mano, Unnikrishnan, Srinivas, Sujatha Mohan, Shwetha Mohan, K G Ranjith, Haricharan, Rahul Nambiar, Devan Ekambaram, Alaap Raju, Jollee Abraham and many others.

Sanjay Tandon, Founder, Director, and CEO of ISAMRA, remarked on the significance of the meeting: "This gathering represents a harmonious effort to ensure that our voices are not just heard, but valued. By addressing issues of royalty and distribution, we are laying the groundwork for a more just and thriving music industry."

This congregation was not merely a meeting but a confluence of artistic brilliance and shared vision, where the echoes of tradition met the resonance of future possibilities. The discussions on royalty and distribution underscored the commitment of ISAMRA to safeguard the rights and ensure fair remuneration for all artists, thus fostering a more equitable and thriving musical ecosystem.

The Indian Singers' Rights Association (ISAMRA) is dedicated to upholding the rights and interests of singers and musicians across India. By advocating for fair practices and fostering collaboration, ISAMRA plays a pivotal role in enriching the cultural tapestry of the nation's music industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor