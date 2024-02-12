ISAMRA, IPRS, PPL, RMPL, NOVEX, CINEFIL, SRAI, IMI meet to institute One-Window Music Copyright Licensing Regime

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 12: The seriousness of the Music Industry towards Music Licensing and establishing a one-window for the same was reflected in the Second Meeting of the Committee constituted for the Ine-Window Music Copyright Licensing Regime. All the stakeholders viz. ISAMRA, IPRS, PPL, RMPL, NOVEX, CINEFIL, SRAI, and IMI were present, and there was Unanimity that Copyright Compliance has to increase together with ease-of-doing business being made available to Users.

The members brought to notice that merely 5 per cent of people who use or exploit Music are paying Royalties.

The Chairman of the Committee Anup Jalota said, "I applaud Piyush Goyalji to have initiated this committee, and I am sure we all will be able to establish this regime with the help of user organisations. At stakeholders present are serious and united and would want a One-window so that Royalties will increase. The Committee would also want to ensure that the entire system of music licensing becomes easy, effective, and reasonable to users."

Added Sanjay Tandon, Founder & CEO ISAMRA and Convenor of the Committee "It is very heartening to see all Stakeholders on one page and would want a One-window so that Compliance increases and they get their due Royalties which they are all denied at present. I am sure, together with the Government of India, such a regime could be established where it would be a win-win situation for all"

Javed Akhtar, Chairman IPRS felt, "It is important that Royalties are paid when Music is used or exploited. It is sad to see that several users either refuse or are hesitant to pay Music Royalties. I am totally for a win-win for everyone artists, owners, and users. This One-window can only be functional effectively when the government ensures a good environment of compliance."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor