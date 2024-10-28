ISGJ Celebrates Academic Excellence by holding its 12th Annual Convocation

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 28:International School of Gems & Jewellery (ISGJ) has celebrated their noble 12th Annual Convocation Ceremony at Amore Hotel in Surat on 19th October 2024. On this occasion, more than 200 students were rewarded under the patronage of the school with certificates in various programs for their academic brilliance.

Distinguished guests including Chief Guest Shri Salim Daginawala, President of Surat Jewellers Association, Shri Utpal Mistry, Co-Founder & Director of Lexus-Technomist Group, and Shri Mahesh Gadhvi, CEO of Surat Diamond Bourse joined the ceremony as Guests of Honour.

Congratulations convocation, a culmination of the successful completion of some of the prestigious programmes like Undergraduate Program in Gems & Jewellery and Master Program in Gems & Jewellery along with Jewellery Business Management Graduate Programme in Jewellery Design and Technology. One received a certificate, testifying that he’s worked hard and dedicatedly with respect to his gems and jewellery.

Inspiring speeches were made by the Chairman and CEO of ISGJ, Mr. Kalpesh Desai along with the motivational addresses given by Chief Guest and Guests of Honour. Such a combination of messages against the backdrop of these zeal-filled words gave confidence and inspired the graduates into professional work.

As stated by Mr. Kalpesh Desai during his address, we are extremely proud of our students, who have shown outstanding dedication and excellence. This convocation is a celebration of their achievements, and we are confident that they will continue to make remarkable contributions to the gems and jewellery industry.

The 12th Annual Convocation Ceremony for the graduates of ISGJ was a great day, marked by pride, inspiration, and the dawning of new opportunities for them. The institute continues to assure nurturing of top talent and advancement for gems and jewellery.

