ISKCON Bhiwandi wins the most committed NGO of the year award at CSR Summit'2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (/PRNewswire): At the recently concluded 7th Edition of the Corporate Social Responsibility Summit and Awards'2023 held in Mumbai, ISKCON Bhiwandi won the award for the most committed NGO of the year for its Food Distribution program (Annadaan).

This award was won for ISKCON's continuous and sincere efforts to distribute food to the needy section of the population and eradicate hunger. Everyday more than 1,000 meals were distributed to migrant workers, daily wagers, old age homes, homeless shelters, pregnant women and slum areas from ISKCON Bhiwandi kitchen facility.

Of the total population of Bhiwandi, 49 per cent stay in the slum areas. Thus, a sizable section of the population is below the poverty line and cannot afford proper food or station.

ISKCON Bhiwandi started by distributing 200 meals daily in March 2020, and by the end of the year 1,000 meals were distributed daily. This effort was continued in 2021 as well and by the end of 2022, they were able to distribute 2,000+ meals on average. On festivals like Makar Sankranti, Ram Navami, Janmashtami & Diwali mega food distribution drives took place where 75,000 to 1,00,000 meals were distributed. Hence, a total of 15.30 lakh meals were distributed in the last 3 years.

Their kitchen is meticulously planned with utmost hygiene and quality standards. It is strategically located to ensure minimum travel time between the kitchen and the delivery point so that the meals are fresh and hot.

Through its skill development program, ISKCON has trained volunteers to become kitchen managers, quality control experts, and surveyors of local slum areas, etc. This trained team helps to run the day-to-day operations of Annadaan.

ISKCON BHIWANDI is located at Mansarovar area of Bhiwandi, and has been working with local communities and residents, conducting several spiritual and welfare activities as well as promoting the Vedic way of life. An offshoot of the revered ISKCON Juhu temple, the ISKCON Bhiwandi temple was set up in 2010 and has been a center of peace and solace for devotees and locals alike, who have been benefiting from the generous activities and initiatives by the temple.

Media Contact:

Nitai Jivana Das

nitai.jivana.gkg@iskcon.net

+91-9022873181

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PRNewswire)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor