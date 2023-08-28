ISKCON Revolutionizes Spirituality with "Transcend": World's First Integrated E-Library App

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], August 28: In a landmark development that is set to reshape the way individuals engage with spirituality, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) unveils its groundbreaking mobile application "Transcend." This innovative platform marks a historic milestone as the world's first integrated e-library, offering an unparalleled combination of 20,000 Sanskrit sloka recitations with translations, over 8,000 hours of audio content, and more than 600 e-books, all available in 11 languages.

"Books are an indispensable medium for catalyzing growth and spiritual awakening," stated Sri Ananda Tirtha Das, the visionary leader behind ISKCON's publishing arm, the Bhaktivedanta Book Trust. With the launch of the "Transcend" app, ISKCON sets a new precedent by seamlessly integrating audio and e-books into a single platform, enabling users to delve deep into spiritual wisdom like never before.

The "Transcend" app presents an astonishing conversion of 5.6 crore words spanning over 2.7 lakh pages from Srila Prabhupada’s books, expertly transformed into over 8,000 hours of captivating audio content and an extensive collection of 600+ e-books.

Embarking on a revolutionary journey, ISKCON's "Transcend" app enters the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Enthusiasts can now not only purchase books and the app itself but also acquire unique digital assets and multiple minted editions, including physical paintings, through the NFT platform.

Available on Android, iOS, and Web platforms, the user-friendly "Transcend" app offers a lifetime access opportunity through a one-time purchase. As a complimentary bonus, users gain access to a library of 600+ e-books, enhancing their spiritual exploration.

Delving deeper into the app's offerings, users will discover a robust security framework paired with a seamlessly intuitive interface. Innovative features include interactive flashcards, easy content sharing options, and a distinctive bookmark feature for both e-books and integrated audio narrations, all integrated seamlessly into the app's design.

Sri Ananda Tirtha Dasa, Trustee and COO of Bhaktivedanta Book Trust, shared the app's vision upon its launch: "Transcend App has been designed for all spiritual seekers, providing a transformative opportunity to connect with the divine within during daily commutes and mundane tasks. We envision this app as a catalyst for self-discovery and spiritual growth."

Currently available in 11 languages, the audiobook and content offerings of the "Transcend" app are just the beginning. ISKCON aims to expand its reach by introducing more regional languages in the upcoming months.

Keeping inclusivity and technological advancements in mind, the platform also caters to blockchain mining and cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Leveraging Polygon blockchain's layer 2 technology, the app offers crypto users the chance to purchase BBT books and paintings, connecting them with spirituality through cutting-edge technology.

For more information and demo tutorials, visit www.transcendstore.com. Experience spirituality like never before with ISKCON's "Transcend" app.

Transcend is a revolutionary e-library app brought to you by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). With a mission to bridge ancient wisdom and modern technology, Transcend offers an unparalleled platform for spiritual seekers and enthusiasts to access a transformative collection of audio and e-books. Pioneering the integration of over 20,000 Sanskrit sloka recitations with translations, 8,000 hours of enriching audio content, and a curated collection of 600+ enlightening e-books, Transcend serves as the world's first integrated e-library app.

Developed under the visionary leadership of Sri Ananda Tirtha Das, the head of ISKCON's publishing arm, the Bhaktivedanta Book Trust (BBT), Transcend embodies the core values of growth, self-discovery, and spiritual awakening. The app's unique combination of auditory and visual mediums offers users a seamless journey towards enlightenment, fostering a connection with timeless wisdom in the digital age.

