Iss Children's Day 'Radio City Bana WOKA City'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: This Children's Day, Radio City, an esteemed brand known for its commitment to social responsibility, commemorated young listeners through an immersive, week-long event titled Junior Jocks. Renowned for its trusted voice in Indian broadcasting, Radio City and WOKA underscore the importance of delivering safe, enriching, and empowering content, exclusively tailored for children below the age of 14 years. With WOKA's steadfast philosophy of Saaf, Safe Manoranjan (Clean, Safe Entertainment) and Radio City's expansive multi-market reach, this partnership encouraged parents to seek secure content avenues, advocating child-friendly media in a time marked by pervasive digital consumption.

Through this collaboration, Radio City and WOKA extended an invitation to children to co-host alongside Radio City's RJs, crafting an unforgettable experience that celebrates the spirit and innocence of childhood. This exclusive program was broadcast live across ten key markets: Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Jaipur, Udaipur, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Patna.

With media consumption at an all-time high, today's children spend an average of five hours on digital screens daily, according to recent findings. Recognizing this, Radio City and WOKA leveraged Children's Day as an occasion to advocate for a curated platform that offers secure, high-quality content. The initiative was met with overwhelming success, drawing children from across India and leaving a lasting impression on them and their families.

The grand event transformed the airwaves into a jubilant playground on November 14, where children assumed the role of RJs for the day. They expressed what Children's Day meant to them, engaged in trivia games, and participated in live interactions, proudly showcasing their talents in an atmosphere brimming with joy and excitement.

Ashit Kukian, CEO of Radio City, shared, "We have a responsibility toward the next generation. With the increase in unmonitored content, it's essential to offer safe media options for children. At Radio City, we believe in nurturing creativity and giving kids a platform to express themselves. 'Junior Jocks' has been a fantastic way to bring children into the spotlight, offering them a chance to co-host their favourite shows and create memories that will last a lifetime. We are also proud to have partnered with WOKA, which aligns perfectly with our mission to offer a safe, positive media experience for children."

Kiran Agarwal, Founder & Chairperson of WOKA, added, "Recognizing the gap in availability of clean content options for the younger generation at an impressionable age, we launched WOKA. Content plays a crucial role in the holistic development of the child both mental as well as physical. We are at a juncture where hand-held devices are always at disposable in every household which implies monitoring online content is of top priority to all parents. Hence, ensuring that the children have access to a platform that provides content that is safe, educative and fun is the need of the hour. Partnering with Radio City for 'Junior Jocks' was the perfect way to highlight WOKA's innovation and solution for child development. We are thrilled to celebrate this children's day in a meaningful and forward-looking way by engaging with Gen Alpha."

This Children's Day, Radio City not only entertained but also empowered the younger generation, allowing them to take center stage and express their voices, creating memories that will resonate far beyond the frequencies.

Radio City, a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. under Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), is India's first private FM radio broadcaster with over two decades of experience. With 39 stations across 12 states and 1 Union Territory, Radio City reaches 62% of India's FM population, engaging 69 million weekly listeners (Source: AZ Research 2019). Its digital presence extends through www.radiocity.in.

Driven by its brand philosophy "Rag Rag Mein Daude City," Radio City has pioneered unique and impactful content that resonates with city pride. The launch of #CityKiNayiVibe aims to connect with Gen Z through a fresh, modern sound. Popular IPs like 'Babber Sher,' 'Joke Studio,' and 'Love Guru' have become listener favourites. The station also champions independent music with the 'Radio City Freedom Awards' and provides a platform for emerging talent through 'Radio City Super Singer,' the first radio singing talent hunt, ongoing for 14 years. Additionally, 'Radio City Business Titans' was introduced in 2022 to honour excellence in Indian businesses.

Radio City has embraced 'Radigitalization,' integrating radio with digital technology for a seamless experience. This includes AI-driven RJ Sia, who offers personalized, dynamic content, and RC Studio, a 24/7 video channel that blends video and audio, expanding Radio City's reach and engagement.

Radio City has earned over 217 awards from prestigious platforms such as New York Festivals, ACEF Global, and India Radio Forum. In 2022, Music Broadcast Limited received 'India's Best Company of the Year 2022' from Berkshire Media. Radio City has consistently ranked as a top workplace in the Great Place To Work survey. In 2024, it was named the 7th Best Workplace in India and the Best Workplace for Millennials, while ranking 33rd in Asia and 1st in the Media sector. Previously, Radio City was recognized among India's Top 75 Workplaces for Women in 2019 and achieved 4th place for Best Large Workplaces in Asia in 2020. Known for its vibrant culture, Radio City embodies trust, pride, and camaraderie, offering an exceptional workplace experience for all employees.

