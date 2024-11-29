ISS India Appoints Dr. Shakti Singh Chauhan as Executive Director - I&M Operations, strengthening its Senior Leadership Team as it continues market expansion

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], November 29: Continuing to strengthen its leadership team, ISS Facility Services India, a subsidiary of the global facility management services and workplace experiences leader ISS A/S (ISS Group) and one of India's leading integrated facilities management companies, today announced the appointment of Dr. Shakti Singh Chauhan as Executive Director - I&M (Industry & Manufacturing) Operations. In his new role, Dr. Chauhan will lead strategic initiatives to enhance operational efficiencies, drive innovation across the company's Industry and Manufacturing portfolio in India and focus on ensuring sustained growth and continued success for the company.

With over two decades of experience, Dr. Chauhan brings a proven track record of operational excellence across various industries, including ITES, BPO, Banking, Retail, and Telecommunications. Known for his transformational approach and expertise in key functions such as space planning, transportation, security, productivity, supply chain, inventory management, and real estate and facility management, he excels in fostering sustainable growth and operational excellence.

Aksh Rohatgi, Managing Director - Asia Pacific of ISS A/S, commented, "As India advances economically, we focus on strategies and growth that are rooted in innovation, sustainability, and skill development. Bringing in senior leadership to guide the next growth phase is key to our success. The appointment of Dr. Shakti Singh Chauhan strengthens our leadership team, with his expertise and strategic vision playing a pivotal role in advancing our I&M segment. We are pleased to welcome him to our dynamic team."

Commenting on his new role, Dr. Shakti Singh Chauhan said, "I have closely followed ISS India's impressive growth and the transformative impact it has had in the industry. I am thrilled to join the team at such a pivotal time, as the company's growth aligns with the nation's ambitions of becoming a global economic leader. I look forward to working with the talented team at ISS India. Together, we will set new benchmarks for service excellence and sustainability in the facility management industry."

In his previous roles, Dr. Chauhan held several senior leadership positions, including Country Head, Facility Management & Operations at 32nd Milestone, Senior Vice President-2, Facilities and Administration at HDFC Bank Ltd, and Country Head, Integrated Facilities Management & Mall Operations at Reliance Retail Ltd.

Dr. Chauhan's appointment comes at a pivotal time for ISS India as the company continues to expand its service offerings and explore new avenues of growth in response to evolving market demands.

Dr. Chauhan holds a Ph.D. in Management from JJT University, Rajasthan, with research on facility management costs in Indian retail. His academic and professional experience gives him a unique perspective on the industry's evolving demands.

About ISS Facility Services (India)

ISS Facility Services India, headquartered in Mumbai, is a subsidiary of the Denmark-based global facility management services and workplace experiences leader ISS A/S (ISS Group). The company started its operations in India in 2005 and today has over 45,000 employees managing more than 190 Mn. Sq. Ft. of area for over 1,000 clients across the country.

ISS's unique Integrated Facility Services (IFS) model, high standards of compliance and self-delivery, have helped create a huge differentiation in the marketplace. ISS also implements industry-leading IFS solutions to deliver savings, compliance, experiences, strategy innovation, impact, value, and enhanced brand reputation for its customers. Its industry capabilities and customer communities in India focus primarily on three broad areas, including Financial Services, Technology & Professional Services, and Industry & Manufacturing, which also includes Heavy Engineering, Healthcare, Pharma, and FMCG.

