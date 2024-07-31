iStoryy (formerly SheeRaa) Rebrands at thrive South Event Held at propFTX, Bengaluru

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31: The thrive South event, held on July 25, 2024, at propFTX in Bengaluru, marked a significant milestone with a vibrant turnout of over 70 entrepreneurs and startups. Thrive, an initiative by Kyaa Matlab Network and spearheaded by Rashi Khanna founder of iStoryy and President of thrive, is dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation through events, mentorship, and resources. The initiative aims to support startups and entrepreneurs in their journey toward success.

The event, under the guidance of Rajeev Chhabra founder of propFTX Chapter Director - thrive South, featured a dynamic lineup of award ceremonies and engaging speaker sessions, showcasing key industry players' achievements and insights.

A highlight of the event was the rebranding announcement of iStoryy, formerly known as SheeRaa. The rebranding marks a strategic evolution for the platform, reflecting its commitment to adapting to the dynamic needs of its community. Alongside the rebranding, iStoryy introduced a new advisory panel comprising Rajeev Chhabra, Shravan Shetty, and Raktim Singh. This move underscores iStoryy's dedication to inspiring and empowering entrepreneurs and startup stories in the web magazine www.istoryy.com

Some of the Awardees at the event:

1. Shravan Shetty - Social Entrepreneur 2024

2. Ritu Hirani - Best Mental Wellness Coach 2024

3. Sujyothi Prasad - Best Experiential Marketing 2024

4. Rekha Nagaraj - Top HR Professional 2024

5. Divyaa Doraiswamy - Outstanding Woman in Business 2024

6. Nidhi Bala - Outstanding Woman in Business 2024

7. Raktim Singh - Fintech Leader 2024

8. Dr. Dwarika Uniyal - Best Experiential Education 2024

9. Dr. Shilpa Datar - Outstanding Woman in Business 2024

10. Rtn. Dr. Vinaya - Social Entrepreneur 2024

11. Rahul Saria - Business Leader 2024

12. Anshav Jain - Business Leader 2024

13. Amrita Tiwary - Outstanding Woman in Business 2024

14. Nagaraja Gopalan - Best Experiential Education 2024

15. Nishit Purswani - Business Leader 2024

16. Nidhi Singh - Outstanding Woman in Business 2024

17. CA Falguni Gandhi - Outstanding Woman in Business 2024

18. Ekta Sharma - Business Leader 2024

19. Apollo AyurVAID Hospitals - Excellence in Wellness Award 2024

20. Aptha Salaha Kendra - Best Mental Wellness Organization 2024

21. Kripali Suri - Young Luminary Award 2024

22. Ruchi Singhal - Outstanding Woman in Business 2024

23. Sudhir Kiran - Marketing Leader of the Year 2024

24. Dr Piyush Goel - Global Yoga Leader 2024

25. Rekha Atri - Outstanding Woman in Business 2024

26. Nidhi Vadhera - Best Startup Ecosystem Enabler 2024

27. Aarushi Jain - Outstanding Legal Services 2024

28. Vaishali Seth - Outstanding Woman in Business 2024

The thrive South event was powered by Kyaa Matlab Network and PropFTX, with notable knowledge partners including Prakash Nimbalkar of Aurone Tribe and Yojit Pareek of Chambers of Jain and Kumar. The event's hospitality was generously provided by Samosa Singh, co-founded by Nidhi Singh, while gifting partners included Sweet Surprises, founded by Ruchi Singhal, and Luminously yours candles provided by Vaishali Seth. Additional sponsors included CA Falguni Gandhi of CFO Focus, Nagaraja Gopalan of IEXCEL Learning Solutions, Rekha Nagaraj, and Anshav Jain of Bringle. Attendees enjoyed delicious samosas and gulab jamuns from Samosa Singh, with the iStoryy cake generously sponsored by Sweet Surprises.

Thrive Leadership:

* President: Rashi Khanna

* Chapter Director - South: Rajeev Chhabra

* Chapter Director - North: Yojit Pareek

The Thrive community is excited to continue organizing impactful events, supporting and connecting entrepreneurs and startups across the nation.

