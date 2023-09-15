IT department raids developer ROF on charges of Rs 100 cr tax evasion

New Delhi [India], September 15 : The Income Tax Department is conducting raids at Delhi NCR-based ROF Developer.

Raids are being carried out in multiple cities including Delhi, Gurugram, and Panipat, covering 21 premises linked to the promoter, sources said.

They added searches are going on charges of an alleged 100 crore tax evasion by the developer by selling properties in cash.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor