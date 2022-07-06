IT Department raids office of Dolo-650 manufacturer Micro Labs

The Income Tax Department today raided the Bangalore-based Micro Labs Limited, which manufactures Dolo-650. The raid was carried out by a team of 20 Income Tax officials, sources said. It has come to light that the raid is being carried out in a tax evasion case.

It is learned that the offices of Micro Labs Limited have been raided at 40 locations across the country at the same time. The raids included offices in Delhi, Sikkim, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Goa. The houses of CDM Dilip Surina and Anand Surana, director of Micro Lab, were also raided. It is learned that important documents were seized by the Income Tax Department during a raid on an office on Race Course Road in Bangalore.

Dolo-650 was widely used for its treatment during the Corona period. During this period, the company had sold a total of 350 crore tablets and earned a revenue of Rs 400 crore in a single year. This is a record sale of these tablets.

Dolo-650 tablets came forward as an alternative to paracetamol tablets. During the Corona period, there was a lot of discussion about the sale of these tablets and on social media.

