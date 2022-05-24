IT, metal, FMCG stocks drag Sensex 236 points down

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex closed 236 points down on Tuesday dragged by selling pressure in IT, metal and FMCG stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed 236 points or 0.43 per cent down at 54,052.61 points against its previous day's close at 54,288.61 points.

The markets witnessed choppy session. The Sensex started the day in the positive at 54,307.56 points and touched a high of 54,524.37 points in the intra-day. The index slipped into negative multiple times. It hit a low of 53,886.28 points in the intra-day.

The index had declined 37.78 points or 0.07 per cent on Monday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange fell 89.55 points or 0.55 per cent to close at 16,125.15 points against its previous day's close at 16,214.70 points. The Nifty had gained 51.45 points or 0.32 per cent on Monday.

There was selling pressure IT, metal and FMCG stocks.

Tech Mahindra slumped 3.92 per cent to Rs 1098.05. Hindustan Unilever dipped 2.98 per cent to Rs 2309.05. HCL Technologies slumped 2.57 per cent to Rs 991.95. Asian Paints fell 2.33 per cent to Rs 3100.

NTPC, Infosys, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Maruti Suzuki and L&T were among the major Sensex losers.

Only 10 of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex closed in the positive. Dr Reddy's Laboratories jumped 1.80 per cent to Rs 4351.10. HDFC surged 1.74 per cent to Rs 2210.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited rose 0.39 per cent to Rs 2616.00.

Kotak Bank soared 1.35 per cent to Rs 1880.85. HDFC Bank jumped 1.23 per cent to Rs 1318.95. Power Grid Corporation, Nestle India, Mahindra & Mahindra and SBI were among the other major Sensex gainers.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor