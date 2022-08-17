IT professional Ashok Prasad Abhishek turns Producer

August 17: For the last 22 years, He’s ruled in IT Industries since 2000, now stated producing IT movies for audiences to get alert about IT.

Bollywood is a world whose charm draws people from other Fields as well. Ashok Prasad (Abhishek), who has been working as an IT professional for 22 years, is the latest example of how he has emerged as a film producer after working in several fields. He also produces films in many regional languages, including Hindi, under his banner iEveEra Films.

Ashok Prasad (Abhishek) is one of the country’s most recent and young talents. He pays deep attention to his work, which inspired him to become a part of the Indian film industry. He has worked with many top artists, including Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua and Manoj Tiwari. He is also a well-known producer and director of many great short films.

Ashok Prasad (Abhishek) is a multi-talented person who has worked in various fields like IT Services, Share Marketing, Investing, Crypto etc. Before entering the film industry. Ashok Prasad Abhishek started his journey with iEveEra IT in 2000 by creating iEveEra Trending and iEveEra Films Company. He started his journey as a film producer and soon became a director and film financier.

When Ashok Prasad (Abhishek) intended to make his first film, the movie’s title was also quite interesting. Yes, the name of the movie is “Abhineta se Rajneta”. And the interesting fact is that this will be Bhojpuri’s first biopic film.

Ashok Prasad Abhishek, a resident of Kolkata, seemed to bring the life of Bhojpuri singer-actor Nirhua on screen. Like a folk singer, Nirahua became the star of the Bhojpuri film after Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari became a superstar. Then he also became an MP from Azamgarh. So this is the real story of an actor turned politician. Incidentally, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari have also turned politicians. Ashok Prasad (Abhishek) chose these three actors for this subject. A grand Muhurat was done in Deoghar, the city of Baba Baidyanath. On this occasion, all three stars and MPs Ravi Kishan Shukla, Manoj Tiwari Mridul and Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua were present. The story of the struggle of Nirahua’s life will be seen in an entertaining and inspiring form in this film. Santosh Mishra is its writer and director. Along with Nirahua, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari will also be in special roles in the film. On the other hand, Pakhi Hegde and Amrapali Dubey will also be a special attraction of this film.

Higher education from London, Ashok Prasad Abhishek has amazing experience in IT business and event management and has made full use of all those experiences in his debut presentation.

Why did Ashok Prasad (Abhishek) produce a Bhojpuri film as his first film? In this context, Ashok Prasad Abhishek says that after doing a lot of research, he agreed to make a film in this language. He thought it better to produce a Bhojpuri film, and with Dinesh Lal Yadav, he made this film based on the real story of Nirahua’s life, or you can also call it Nirhua’s biopic. Ashok Prasad (Abhishek) also believes that the label of regional films has been removed today by reaching the common people of world cinema. Now the quality of the film is seen, not its language or actors. The success of South films has broken all the formulas.

Sources say that after this film, the next project of Ashok Prasad (Abhishek) will be in Hindi, which is also quite catchy “IT in Society”.

