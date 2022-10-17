It takes sheer perseverance and we thrive to tell good stories and have passion to create quality entertainment for audiences: Anand Pandit

While it is testing time for cinema industry as audience is getting picky about their taste for films, team Anand Pandit Motion Pictures is overjoyed to share it's elaborative slate of films for next few months.

"We are ready with 7 films of different generes and of different languages made with sole intention of creating entertainment for every Indian," said Anand Pandit.

While two of his films Doctor G starring Aushmann Khurana and a Gujarati comedy film titled 'Fakt Mahilao Mate' are running successfully in theatres, the forthcoming lineup of films includes Diwali release Thank God starring Ajay Devgan and Siddharth Malhotra, Veer Savarkar starring Randip Hooda, a film based on historical classic tale titled Baal Shivaji and two Marathi language films, one of which is a horror film called Victoria and another one titled Baap Manus which is a human drama.

Audience's love is the best award and reward we can earn and we are sure that our upcoming creations will recieve much love from audiences !!

