ITC Ltd.'s Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates unveils Fabelle Finesse - the world's finest chocolate

Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates, the home-grown luxury chocolate brand from ITC Ltd., acclaimed for creating unparalleled chocolate experiences, introduces Fabelle Finesse - the world's finest chocolate, crafted in India. Fabelle has come together with Chef Adriano Zumbo, an acclaimed Australian patissier and TV presenter to unveil the world's finest chocolate, delivering an unparalleled smoothness and melt-in-the-mouth experience.

The smoothness of a chocolate is a fundamental sensory attribute that elevates consumer experience. A breakthrough technological innovation by ITC Ltd. has made it possible for Fabelle to create chocolate as fine as seven microns. The pioneering technology is a result of months of research done by ITC Life Sciences and Technology Centre (ITC LSTC) and close collaboration with Fabelle Master Chocolatiers, crafting an exquisite chocolate in India that rivals the best in the world. In a cutting-edge neurological testing method conducted by Neurons Inc, consumers found Fabelle Finesse to be significantly smoother than benchmarks and the sheer delight of consumption even helped consumers in alleviating stress in the test conditions. Fabelle Finesse has been created using cocoa sourced from Ghana & Colombia. Each bite envelops the rich aroma, delectable smooth texture and rich cocoa flavours - in milk and dark variants.

The chocolate has been crafted using a revolutionary technology - The Cocoa Finesser. This technology helps in reducing the size of chocolate particles to a new benchmark level, that is not possible to achieve in the conventional refining process alone. The equipment operates at pressures which exceed that at the deepest trenches on planet Earth help in creating a chocolate that has unrivalled smoothness, amazing melt-in-your-mouth chocolate experience unleashing a heavenly experience.

The brand is launching limited edition boxes of chocolate thins, made from Fabelle Finesse, which will be available at select Fabelle Boutiques located at ITC Hotels. Going forward, Fabelle Finesse will be adapted across Fabelle chocolate portfolio and will be available at Fabelle Boutiques across India.

Celebrated Australian patissier and TV presenter, Chef Adriano Zumbo who is recognised for his signature croquembouche was present to launch Fabelle Finesse in Mumbai. Chef Adriano, known for his deep culinary knowledge, was invited by Fabelle to experience the new chocolate. Having tasted the product Chef Adriano threw open a global challenge to chocolate makers across the world to present a finer commercially available chocolate than Fabelle Finesse. Winner of the Challenge would be rewarded with a prize money of Rs 1Cr. The Challenge went live on the 18th and details terms and conditions are available on . Subsequent to this, he crafted tantalizing chocolate creations using Fabelle Finesse.

Expressing his delight on setting benchmarks for the global luxury chocolate market from India, Anuj Rustagi - Chief Operating Officer - Chocolates, Confectionary and Coffee, Foods Division, ITC Ltd. said, "At Fabelle, it is our constant endeavour to craft products that are best in the World. We are pleased to introduce the result of our innovative chocolate processing technology to the world, manifest in Fabelle Finesse, which gives an unmatched sensorial delight for chocolate connoisseurs. Fabelle Finesse is an artisanal masterpiece crafted with love, passion and pride that brings this innovation to market. I am sure our Fabelle Master Chocolatiers will continue to create even more delightful chocolate creations with Fabelle Finesse. This launch highlights ITC's commitment to cutting edge innovations in order to create world class Indian brands." Sharing his experience Adriano Zumbo, said, "I am both exhilarated and excited to be present here with Fabelle Chocolates on such an ambitious project. I was completely intrigued by the technology that ITC Ltd. has been able to build through their relentless enthusiasm, in a bid to provide the world with a superlative luxury chocolate experience. It has been an enriching journey for me to work with Fabelle Master Chocolatiers, who possess the knowledge and understand intricacies of the art of chocolate making. I wish Fabelle Chocolates a very successful innings in its commitment to provide consumers world-class chocolates."

"Judging from the quality of the chocolate I have tasted, I am happy to challenge any chocolate-maker in the world to come up with a better quality of chocolate in terms of the fineness," he added. With this launch, Fabelle Chocolates recreates an iconic moment of global recognition for a home growth Indian brand leveraging R&D done in India.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor