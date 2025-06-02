ITCONS E-Solutions Reports 100 Percent Revenue Growth in FY 2024-25 Over Previous Fiscal

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 2: ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd., a leading New Delhi-based player in India's Staffing and Human Resource Solutions sector, has once again exceeded expectations by posting exceptional results for FY2024- 25. The company recorded almost a 100% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue, the figure of INR 57.06 crore for the last financial year ending March 31, 2025, compared to INR 28.73 crore in the same period in FY 2023-24. Net profit also saw significant growth, recording PAT of INR 3.20 crore FRO fy 2024-25 from PAT of INR 1.90 crore in FY 2024-25. Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the periods stood at INR 5.23, underscoring the company's robust financials.

During this financial year, the company consolidated its IT Manpower & added Technical Testing & IT Asset Management Consulting Services business, and added three prestigious clients, cumulating to INR 13 crore contributions in the financial year 2024-25. The company has a promising Book size in this new line of business.

Government business, which became a focus at the start of FY2024- 25, grew manifold, and from 2 active clients at the start of the financial year, 19 new clients got added, cumulating to a book size of close to INR 52 crores. Orders were of different durations, ranging from 8 months to 36 months. Government business alone contributed to addition of close to 1000 manpower.

ITCONS increased their footprint in the General Staffing business as well, gaining expertise in Temporary & Permanent Staff Services in the Highly Skilled, Skilled, Semi-Skilled & Unskilled resource categories.

On achieving the excellent growth, the ITCONS board has also decided to give a 1.5% dividend of ITCONS Shares' face value, i.e. INR 0.15/ share, to its shareholders.

Dr Gaurav Mittal, Managing Director, ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd, attributed the company's growth to the deployment of Technology & Process Standardisation to increase Per Person Productivity. Company's focus lead on developing expertise in all kinds of Staffing business in various industry verticals, across all types of resources, Permanent & Temporary Staffing servicers & entering and consolidating IT Staffing, IT Services, General Staffing & Government business. This opens new avenues for faster growth and goes a long way in business expansion, which not only will reduce dependency of the IT Staffing & Services Business but has been a Business Risk Mitigation Strategy as well.

The company's stock market journey has been equally notable. ITCONS debuted on the BSE SME Platform in February-March 2023 with an IPO priced at Rs 51 per share, raising Rs 8.67 crore. Since listing, the stock achieved a high of Rs 767 during FY 2024-25 and currently trades at Rs 508.95, reflecting strong investor sentiment despite various market aberrations.

To increase investor value, the company intends to explore an inorganic growth route in the staffing business by strategic acquisition in FY 2025-26 and has set the ground in place to diversify into Solar Power production.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor