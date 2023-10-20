It's to JUST LOAF that Keralites are now flocking to

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 20: After nearly five years of culinary innovation and a journey that started during their school days, Just Loaf has brought American cuisine to Kerala. Founded in 2018 by seven school friends in Tirur, Just Loaf has evolved into a gastronomic sensation that bridges the gap between American flavours and Kerala traditions. Just Loaf's culinary journey began with a humble food truck in Tirur, and today, it stands as a symbol of culinary excellence. The dedicated team of chefs at Just Loaf has continuously pushed the boundaries of culinary artistry, introducing unique styles and techniques while blending unexpected ingredients to create dishes that leave a lasting impression.

One of the defining moments in Just Loaf's journey was the introduction of the Oppenheimer recipe - Loaded Fries. This innovative spirit led to the creation of the seasonal special, Inji Puli Fries, a delightful fusion of American-style French fries with Kerala's traditional pickle made from tamarind and ginger. Located just 500 meters from Kozhikode Beach, the Just Loaf Outlet in Coxswain 23 offers a perfect blend of ambience and flavours. Whether it's the Texas Beef Burger, Mac n Cheese, Nachos, or their signature Bombay Gulabi to Iced Milo, every dish at Just Loaf hits the spot.

The dedicated team behind Just Loaf, including Jasim Menattil, Nayeem Malik, Vishnu N Menon, Sarbas Ahamed, Mohammed Arshaq, Mehroof Ahamed, and Muhsin Junaid, is currently in talks with potential private investors to raise $7.35 million in a fresh round of equity funding. Their vision is to build a lifestyle brand that unites people from diverse backgrounds through the shared experience of exceptional culinary delights.

Just Loaf offers a cozy yet vibrant atmosphere. The combination of authentic beverages with American-style Burgers and Fries creates a unique dining experience. The Thrissur branch's green accents blend harmoniously with well-chosen tables and chairs, offering a casual and elevated setting with stunning views of Thrissur Circle. One large central table plays the general communal host, where singles, couples, and groups can congregate in the casual coming together that leads to great conversation and fortuitous friendships.

With additional branches in Perinthalmanna and Kozhikode, Just Loaf continues to draw crowds during special occasions like Halloween, Onam, and Mango Festivals. The seasonal menus introduced during these celebrations provide a delightful taste of American culture infused with the beauty of Kerala. Just Loaf's dedication to innovation extends even to their dessert menu, including the Mango Panna Cotta that captures the essence of the mango season. They have even crafted a special Barbie menu to coincide with the premium show week of a movie.

The exceptional service at Just Loaf is clean, professional, and attentive. Whether you're enjoying a Nutella pancake or any other dish, the staff ensures you have a memorable dining experience. Just Loaf believes in Virginia Woolf's words, "One cannot think, love, sleep well if one hasn't dined well." That's why they are expanding beyond major cities to reach tier-2 urban centres like Bengaluru, Kochi, and Trivandrum, ensuring that everyone can savour their mouth-watering Burgers and Fries.

For those looking to start their weekend on a delicious note, Just Loaf serves breakfasts from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. In Bengaluru, the company is featuring their new brand 'Daily' which is basically a Bakehouse with speciality coffee. It will be an in-store counter inside the upcoming Just Loaf Koramangala. In conclusion, Just Loaf American Diner promises happiness in every bite, whether you're a meat-eater or a veg based-enthusiast. This highly recommended restaurant is a must-visit for all food lovers looking for a culinary adventure that transcends borders.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor