ITV network honoured police officers, army and paramilitary personnel from Uttar Pradesh at Shaurya Samman 2025

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7: ITV Network and India News organised Shaurya Samman 2025 at Taj Mahal Hotel in Lucknow on Monday, 6 January 2025, honouring police officers, army and paramilitary personnel from Uttar Pradesh. This event has been continuously held for the past decade.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath participated as the chief guest and honoured 17 martyrs with the Shaurya Samman award. CM Yogi honoured the 17 martyrs who laid down their lives for the country, including Lance Naik Martyr Sudama Ram, Martyr Captain Shubham Gupta, Head Constable Martyr Shashikant Tiwari, Major Martyr Narendra Kumar Tuli, Lance Naik Martyr Ranjit Singh, Martyr Pankaj Tripathi, Constable Martyr Ram Samujh Yadav, Jawan Martyr Ramesh Yadav, Martyr Havildar Devi Prakash Singh, Constable Martyr Ram Lal Ram, Lance Naik Martyr Rajesh Kumar Yadav, Havildar Martyr Kunwar Singh Chaudhary, Section Commander Martyr Raja Singh, Martyr Captain Manoj Pandey, Police Inspector Martyr Anil Kumar Maurya, Constable Martyr Narendra Kumar Tiwari, and Constable Martyr Harshvardhan Singh Bisen. The families of the martyrs received the honour from the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Yogi honoured retired Major Dhirendra Nath Singh of the Kumaon Regiment, who was awarded the Veer Chakra for his exceptional war skills in the 1965 war. The Chief Minister also honoured the families of martyrs and talented individuals from Uttar Pradesh, including renowned actors Vineet Kumar Singh, Kushal Tandon, and Aahana Kumra. CM Yogi praised India News, saying that ITV Network's tribute to the brave hearts who sacrificed everything for the country's security is a great national responsibility.

The Shaurya Samman ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma, Chairperson of The Sunday Guardian Foundation Dr. Aishwarya Pandit Sharma, and BJP MLA from Kalka, Haryana, Shakti Rani Sharma. Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, several ministers from the UP government, ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash, and other notable personalities also graced the occasion.

MP Kartikeya Sharma conferred the Shaurya Samman award upon several police personnel, including DSP Vimal Kumar Singh, DSP Navendu Kumar, Inspector Gyanendra Kumar Rai, Head Constable Sunil Kumar, Head Constable Sushil Kumar, Inspector Jitendra Kumar Singh, Sub-Inspector Rakesh Kumar Singh Chauhan, Head Constable Anil Kumar, Head Constable Hariom, Sub-Inspector Jitendra Pratap Singh, Constable Vipin Kumar, and Inspector Rajiv Chaudhary. Additionally, Inspector Aruna Rai was honoured with the Shaurya Samman award for her remarkable contribution to Mission Shakti.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stated that a martyr's sacrifice is the very essence of a community's existence. The long legacy of sacrifices made for the nation and faith has consistently infused society with renewed vitality. The CM also referenced Prime Minister Modi's ambitious vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, as part of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Furthermore, he highlighted PM Modi's Panch Pran initiative, emphasising the imperative to eradicate residual colonial influences, honour illustrious personalities, and pay tribute to security forces.

The Chief Minister highlighted the pivotal role of jawans who safeguard the nation's borders, braving extreme temperatures and weather conditions. Despite temperatures plummeting to -20, -25, and -10 degrees Celsius, jawans remain vigilant, day and night, to protect the country. The police force also conducts relentless patrols to instil a sense of security among the general public.

The Chief Minister emphasised that failing to honour the jawans of the army, paramilitary, and police forces, or neglecting the families of martyrs, would be a dereliction of national duty. He highlighted the importance of recognising the contributions of jawans who participated in the 1965-1971 war against Pakistan, as well as the families of martyrs and jawans who have been part of various operations within the country.

The Chief Minister stressed that security is the cornerstone of a civilised society. He also emphasised the need to strike a balance between individual freedom and responsibility, ensuring that personal liberties do not infringe upon the rights of others. Citing the Constitution framed by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, he noted that good governance is the primary condition for security. Consequently, honouring jawans who work tirelessly to establish good governance is essential for fulfilling national responsibilities.

UP's ADG Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, stated that people now have complete faith in the law. He also mentioned that the presence of gangs in Uttar Pradesh has been eradicated, with smaller gangs fleeing the state. Regarding the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, the ADG assured that advanced security measures are in place, including surveillance technology to monitor all movements within the fairgrounds.

UP's Deputy Chief Minister, Brajesh Pathak, cited that criminals in the state now fear the law, and development is progressing, with every district receiving a full power supply. He emphasised the government's goal of advancing Uttar Pradesh on the path of development. The Deputy Chief Minister also confirmed that preparations for the Prayagraj Mahakumbh are in order, with arrangements made for the health and security of devotees and tourists.

Aishwarya Pandit Sharma, Chairperson of The Sunday Guardian Foundation, thanked UP CM Yogi Adityanath for supporting ITV network Shaurya Samman ceremony. She also stated that ITV Network will continue to honour brave-hearts nationwide, and also praised the UP government's efforts in making the state crime-free and corruption-free since 2017.

