iValue Announces Strategic Partnership with Cnergee to Deliver High-Performance, Quantum Secure, and Scalable SD-WAN SASE Solutions for Indian Enterprises

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 7: iValue Group, India's fastest growing strategic technology advisor, today announced a strategic partnership with Cnergee, a leading Indian innovator in secure SD-WAN SASE technologies. The partnership brings together iValue's go-to-market strength and Cnergee's patented networking capabilities to address the growing demand for secure, agile, and sovereign networking infrastructure in India.

* This partnership marks a pivotal step for both organizations, focusing on mutual growth and increased market footprint.

iValue will now offer access to Cnergee's PMTA-based SD-WAN platform, a field-proven solution trusted by India's largest PSU banks and deployed across 20,000+ locations in over 500 cities. The platform delivers highly resilient, packet-level WAN aggregation, enabling enterprises to maintain uninterrupted access to critical applications and services.

As Indian enterprises scale digital infrastructure, the need for dependable, secure, and compliant networking has become a top priority. Cnergee's SD-WAN is engineered to address this demand with its patented Packet-wise Multi-session Tunnel Aggregation (PMTA) technology. The platform intelligently aggregates MPLS, broadband, and 4G/5G WAN links at the packet level, ensuring true bandwidth aggregation, low latency, and seamless failover.

Beyond standard VPNs, Cnergee embeds quantum security at its core. The solution provides 256-bit AES encryption with dynamic key rotation capability to rotate keys from per packet to 10 minutes, making data interception virtually impossible. Combined with an integrated Next-generation firewall, IDS/IPS capabilities, DLP and LAN-WAN virtualization, Cnergee provides a multi-layered defence that is essential in today's threat landscape.

For IT teams managing complex environments, Cnergee simplifies deployment through true Zero-Touch Provisioning enabled by eSIM. With true Zero-Touch Provisioning Cnergee's SD-WAN allows for rapid and efficient deployment across diverse locations, eliminating the need for on-site technical expertise. A centralized orchestrator offers a single pane of glass to monitor and manage the entire network infrastructure (across LAN, WAN, and perimeter) helping reduce operational complexity while enhancing visibility and control.

Choosing Cnergee means opting for a solution built from the ground up in India, free from open-source dependencies in its core. This mitigates supply chain risks especially for sensitive environments like BFSI or Healthcare, ensures data sovereignty, compliance with data privacy norms, and aligns with national security priorities.

Commenting on the partnership, R Venkatesh - Co-Founder and CRO at iValue Group said, "Enterprise networks must deliver performance and control without compromising on security. Our partnership with Cnergee brings a field-proven SD-WAN platform that delivers just that: reliability, agility, and data sovereignty. As a solution engineered and scaled in India, Cnergee is a strategic fit for organizations navigating both digital transformation and compliance challenges.

This aligns with our vision of delivering sovereign, resilient, and future-ready solutions to public and private enterprises. Cnergee's unique capabilities, especially around dynamic encryption, zero-touch provisioning, and centralized network orchestration, will bring immediate value to CIOs and CISOs looking for performance and control. We're excited to take this to our ecosystem of partners and customers across industries."

"iValue enables strategic reach and consultative selling enablement for Cnergee to simplify and optimise the IT infrastructure for enterprises, SMBs and Governments. Cnergee's solution enables reduction of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and iValue managed services approach enables significant saving for customers," said Sameer Kanse - Chief Business Officer at Cnergee.

With this partnership, iValue continues to advance its mission of enabling enterprise transformation through curated technology portfolios that are relevant, compliant, and future-ready.

About iValue Group

iValue Group, the fastest-growing Strategic Technology Advisor, secures and manages enterprises' digital assets in hybrid-cloud environments. With 500+ experts, we offer custom solutions and services, partnering with top OEMs across India, SAARC and SEA. iValue cloud-based CoE showcases 25+ integrated solutions stack across OEMs to facilitate risk-free technology adoption in double quick time for our Partners' business growth. iValue has a direct presence across India, SAARC and Southeast Asia, with local teams covering business and technical needs of partners to address their customer's needs across the regions. Reach out to iValue Group: www.ivaluegroup.com.

About Cnergee

Cnergee is a Make in India, secure-by-design integrated Network Security OEM and a leading provider of innovative and reliable internet services. Cnergee offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including SD-WAN, Next-Gen firewalls, Data Diode, Managed WiFi, and DLP (Data Loss Prevention). Our mission is to secure organizations against modern cyber threats providing them with tools for Network and endpoint security. Cnergee's solutions are built from the ground up, utilizing its patented PMTA (Packet-wise Multisession Tunnel Aggregation) technology with C and Embedded Linux framework to deliver industry-leading security and predictable performance. Backed by a commitment to excellence, Cnergee is the trusted partner for all your network security needs across BFSI, Energy, Manufacturing, Retail and smart city projects. Reach out to Cnergee: www.cnergee.com.

