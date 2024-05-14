IWill Raksha: Revolutionizing Reproductive Health with AI

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 14: IWill, a frontrunner in AI and digital health, is proud to announce the launch of "IWill Raksha," a state-of-the-art Controlled Generative-AI Reproductive Health and Agency Assistant available in both Hindi and English. This groundbreaking initiative is developed in collaboration with USAID Momentum along with Villgro, under the Yash Entrepreneurship program, with additional partnerships including Jhpiego. Currently in its pilot phase, Raksha is generously supported by the Lloyds Infinite Foundation and others, aiming to deliver crucial services to underserved and rural communities across Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi-NCR. The initiative is further bolstered by support from Microsoft's Startup Hub Founder Program.

About IWill Raksha:

IWill Raksha (Reproductive-health, Agency, Knowledge & Services Health AI-Assistant) is a comprehensive AI-based assistant designed to support reproductive wellness, pregnancy planning, and sexual agency and awareness. It provides guided counseling and aggregates affordable services tailored to individual needs, serving a diverse audience including women, men, and individuals of different gender identities.

Current AI Programs:

1. Planned Pregnancy: Aiming to improve health outcomes for mothers and children and foster happier families, this program supports couples and women during the pregnancy planning phase. It covers physical, emotional, sexual, and financial well-being, all facilitated by our OpenAI-powered AI assistant.

Context: In India, 49% of pregnancies are unplanned, leading to significant maternal and child health challenges and even increased maternal mortality rates.

2. Youth Empowerment: This initiative enables young adults to access sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services and provides a safe space for building agency and emotional support.

Importance: With less than 15% of young girls having access to healthcare, especially reproductive healthcare, this program is crucial. It also offers a safe space for young men and individuals of various gender identities to explore health-related questions and receive support.

Impact Goals:

IWill Raksha aims to serve the needs of 500 million individuals in India alone, focusing on safer pregnancies, reduced maternal health complications, enhanced family well-being, and promoting early detection of health issues among the youth. SRH remains a critical global issue, particularly in densely populated or developing nations.

Language Reach:

IWill Raksha caters to the vast Hindi-speaking population, comprising over 615 million users. It also is available in English to cover the Indian and Global population.

Current Directions:

Our immediate goal is to compile and publish improvement data, collaborate with diverse partners including public health bodies, governments, and NGOs, to pilot and scale, and champion the use of controlled Generative AI to address healthcare equity challenges globally.

Team & Leadership:

The team behind IWill Raksha is led by Shipra Dawar, founder and CEO of IWill. An esteemed leader in tech for good, mental well-being, reproductive health, and sustainability, Dawar is supported by a distinguished team including Ashish Dwivedi, Nayamat Bawa, and over 15 dedicated professionals who are committed to developing solutions that are human-centered, highly effective, scalable, and cost-effective. Dr. Rashmi Adrey, a senior public health specialist with over 30 years of experience in human-centered design and public health policy, serves as a mentor to the team, guiding the development of impactful last-mile health solutions.

IWill Raksha is starting to bridge the gap of reproductive healthcare-literacy, agency-literacy, and will be crucial in shaping behaviors for holistic health, maternal wellbeing, family health and youth empowerment.

For more information on IWill Raksha and our programs, please visit: iwillcare.io

