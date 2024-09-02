IYDF and A Dawaizone Pharmacy Partner to Bring Warmth and Care to Agra's Children

PNN

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India] September 2: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with A Dawaizone Pharmacy to organize a heartfelt charity event at the Roti Help Foundation. The event aimed to support 70 children from the Shiv Nagar community by providing them with educational and food supplies, with the goal of enhancing their learning experience and overall quality of life.

Event Overview

The event was organized by Mohd Isha, with a dedicated team of volunteers, including Mohd Ishan, Saif Ali Khan, Abdul Arshad, Anoop John, Manoj Kumar, and Nadeem Ahmad. Together, they played a crucial role in making this meaningful initiative a success. The event kicked off at 1:00 PM and continued until 5:00 PM, during which the children and volunteers shared a joyous and memorable time.

Support and Supplies

The volunteers thoughtfully prepared a range of supplies for the children, focusing on both educational and nutritional needs. The educational materials provided included books, pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, colored pens, water bottles, and lunch boxes. On the nutritional side, the children enjoyed cold drinks, pizza, biscuits, and Kurkure snacks. These items were not only practical but also added a splash of color and joy to the children's daily lives.

Event Atmosphere

Throughout the event, volunteers engaged warmly with the children, who participated in various games and activities. The atmosphere was filled with laughter and happiness, with each child's face lighting up with smiles. The volunteers, too, were deeply touched by the pure joy and enthusiasm radiating from the children. This event provided not just material support but also emotional encouragement and care, making a lasting impact on everyone involved.

Community Feedback

Manoj Kumar and Nauseen Abbas, representatives of the Roti Help Foundation, expressed their sincere gratitude to IYDF and A Dawaizone Pharmacy for their invaluable support. They noted that the donations had a significant impact on the lives of the community's children, greatly enriching their educational and recreational experiences.

Organizer's Reflections

Reflecting on the event, Mohd Isha shared, "We all thoroughly enjoyed the event. Seeing the children's smiles and feeling their happiness made every effort worthwhile. The event was incredibly fun, and we gained immense joy from being part of it."

Conclusion

The charity event concluded on a high note, filled with warmth and joy. The collaboration between IYDF and A Dawaizone Pharmacy not only provided tangible assistance to the children of Shiv Nagar but also spread the message of the power and warmth of charitable work. Moving forward, IYDF remains committed to such initiatives, continuing to bring care and hope to more children in need.

