IYDF and Advance Institute of Computer Education Bring Warmth and Hope to Children

Purnea East (Bihar) [India], October 7: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Advance Institute of Computer Education, organised a charity event at Bhatta Madhya Vidyalaya (Bangla) in Prakhand Purnea East, Bihar. The event aimed to provide essential learning and living supplies to children in need, while also bringing joy and warmth to their lives.

The event was organised by Mr. Raman Kumar Jwala, with support from four enthusiastic volunteers: Nikesh Anand, Ranveer Kumar, Priyesh Singh, and Sanjeev Kumar. The volunteers distributed stationery and food supplies to the children, creating an atmosphere filled with laughter and happiness.

Providing Essential Learning and Living Supplies

IYDF and Advance Institute of Computer Education provided a range of items, including notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, and essential living supplies like rice, cooking oil, snacks, and biscuits. These donations helped meet the basic needs of the children, supporting both their education and daily lives. The children eagerly received the supplies, and their joyful expressions reflected their appreciation.

Madam Shaanti, head of Bhatta Madhya Vidyalaya, expressed her heartfelt thanks to IYDF and Advance Institute of Computer Education for their generous support. She noted that the supplies not only relieved some of the financial burden on the children's families but also provided crucial support for their learning.

A Day of Smiles and Connection

On the day of the event, the volunteers distributed supplies to 27 children, who were visibly excited and happy. The event was not just about donating suppliesit was also about meaningful interaction. The volunteers demonstrated their genuine care and warmth, making sure that the children felt supported and valued by the community.

After the event, the children shared their joy, and the volunteers were deeply touched by the children's innocence and happiness. Mr. Raman Kumar Jwala commented, "This event was truly heartwarming. Seeing the children so happy brought me immense satisfaction. Acts of kindness like this not only help the children but also inspire us to continue organising similar charitable initiatives."

Looking Ahead: Spreading Love and Lighting the Future

The success of this event was made possible through the collaboration between IYDF and Advance Institute of Computer Education. As a compassionate organisation, Advance Institute of Computer Education demonstrated its commitment to social welfare through its active participation. Their representative stated that they are committed to supporting charitable activities in the future to help more children and families in need.

IYDF is also committed to expanding its charitable efforts by collaborating with partners from different sectors to help more underprivileged children and vulnerable groups. This event is just the beginning, and many more similar projects will be organised to provide opportunities and hope for children's growth and future.

Conclusion

This charity event provided essential supplies to 27 children in Purnea East, Bihar, helping them feel the care and warmth of the community. IYDF and Advance Institute of Computer Education demonstrated the true meaning of love and responsibility through their actions. Moving forward, they will continue to work together to pave a brighter path for more children.

About the Organisers

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is a non-profit organisation committed to improving the living conditions of disadvantaged children and youth by providing education and material support. Advance Institute of Computer Education, as a key partner in this event, has consistently engaged in charitable initiatives, contributing to the sustainable development of the community through donations and social responsibility.

