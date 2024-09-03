IYDF and Adwait Foundation Unite to Bring Warmth and Hope to Children

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 3: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Adwait Foundation to host a meaningful charity event at Holy Cross Orphanage, bringing much-needed food supplies and joy to 28 children.

Event Overview

The event was organized by Anand Kumar Jha, with support from a dedicated volunteer team including Vijay Kumar, Vipin Thakur, Adarsh Bhardwaj, and Sumit Kumar. Held at Holy Cross Orphanage in Dheerpur, Delhi, the event was made possible with the full support of the orphanage's coordinator, Ms. Joicy Saldanha, who can be reached at +91-9798689410.

Aid Provided

Thanks to the support of Adwait Foundation, the event distributed a variety of essential food items, including 30 kg of rice, 30 kg of pasta, 60 packets of Horlicks, and 30 packs of biscuits. These provisions not only offered nutritional support but also provided tangible assistance to the children.

Interactive Activities

In addition to distributing the food supplies, the event featured interactive activities with the children. Volunteers engaged in games and conversations, fostering a warm and joyful atmosphere that brought smiles and laughter to the children.

Organizer's Reflection

Anand Kumar Jha expressed his satisfaction with the event, stating, "Spending time with these children who are in need was incredibly rewarding. Seeing their smiles and happiness after receiving the aid made all our efforts worthwhile. It was truly an uplifting experience."

Feedback from the Orphanage

Holy Cross Orphanage extended heartfelt thanks for the event, noting that the food supplies would have a significant impact on the children's well-being. The quality and quantity of the provisions were highly appreciated, and the children were excited to receive them. The orphanage expressed its eagerness to collaborate with IYDF and Adwait Foundation in the future, offering positive feedback on the overall organization of the event.

This event not only provided essential food to the children but also conveyed the community's care and support. The collaboration between IYDF and Adwait Foundation reflects a strong commitment to the well-being and future of these children. We look forward to organizing.

