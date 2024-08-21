IYDF and Assam Florist Team Up to Bring Joy and Hope to Orphaned Children

PNN

Noornagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India] August 21: In a heartwarming charity event held on the afternoon of August 18, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Assam Florist joined forces at the IYDF Center in Noornagar. Organized by Wazil Hoque, this event saw the active participation of seven dedicated volunteers, all working together to provide essential supplies and support to orphaned children, while also bringing them joy and hope through engaging activities.

The event took place at the IYDF Center in Noornagar, running from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM, with 40 children in attendance. Emiliano Castellanos, the head of the beneficiary unit, played a crucial role in assisting and ensuring the event's success.

A wide variety of donations were made during the event, including rice, flour, footballs, cricket bats, balls, salt, books, and biscuits. These supplies not only met the children's daily needs but also brought smiles to their faces, giving them a renewed sense of joy and hope.

One of the highlights of the event was the art competition organized by the volunteers. The children were encouraged to express their dreams and aspirations on paper, and the activity was filled with laughter and creativity. The volunteers provided not only material support but also emotional and moral encouragement, making a lasting impact on the children.

Wazil Hoque expressed his deep satisfaction and happiness upon seeing the children's smiles. He emphasized that such activities are incredibly beneficial for orphaned or underprivileged children, helping them regain a sense of joy and hope. All the volunteers agreed that this event was a fulfilling experience, and they are eager to participate in more such charitable activities in the future.

This charity event was more than just an act of giving; it was a powerful demonstration of social responsibility. Through their actions, IYDF and Assam Florist reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the community and the next generation. Looking ahead, they hope to inspire more organizations and individuals to join in such initiatives, spreading hope and love to more children in need.

